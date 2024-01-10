Migrant Caravan’s Unyielding March North: A Journey of Hope and Despair

In a notable exodus that has caught the world’s attention, a caravan of over 1,000 migrants is persisting on a northward journey towards the US border from the town of Arriaga in southern Mexico’s Chiapas state. A wave of frustration has swept over the migrants, accusing the Mexican authorities of not delivering on their promise of humanitarian visas. Their allegations hint at a sense of betrayal, claiming that they had been misled by the authorities.

The Surge and Its Implications

The surge in migration, a recurring phenomenon, was discussed during a recent visit by US officials, who are urging for amplified efforts to control the influx. A fresh wave, approximately 2,000 migrants strong, has materialized in southern Mexico, composed mainly of Central American and Caribbean migrants. Their destination: the southern Oaxaca town of Tapanatepec, but their ultimate goal is the US border.

Last week, the group dispersed after boarding buses to processing centres with the hope of receiving travel permits. However, only a handful got their permits, leaving the majority in a state of limbo. Mexican immigration authorities remain silent, with no response to a Reuters request for comment.

The Regrouping and the Journey

Following the disbandment orchestrated by the Mexican government, the migrant caravan found strength in unity, regrouping in the municipality of San Pedro Tapanatepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico. They endured a gruelling 30 km, seven-hour walk under the scorching Oaxacan sun. The caravan, now about 2,000 migrants strong, continues its journey through southern Mexico, left adrift without the promised paperwork by the Mexican government.

A Political Chess Game

The migrants had set their hopes on acquiring transit or exit visas to reach the US border, but were instead given documents that only allowed them to stay in the state of Chiapas. This move has sparked a debate on Mexico’s commitment to block migrants at its southern border with Guatemala, a pressure-cooker issue fuelled by US officials. The spike in border crossings recorded in December has only heightened the tension.

Mexico’s decision to accommodate migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba has further complicated the dynamics of this human tide. As these migrants rest and queue to use services along their journey, the world watches, waiting to see how this complex situation will unfold.