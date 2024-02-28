Mexico Receives Abdala Vaccine Shipment for Winter Vaccination Campaign

The Ministry of Health in Mexico has received 4,530,600 doses of the Abdala COVID-19 vaccine to reinforce the National Winter Vaccination Campaign 2023-2024. The vaccines arrived at the Santa Lucia Military Air Base in the State of Mexico aboard a Hercules aircraft of the Mexican Air Force, originating from Havana, Cuba.
Cofepris Grants Emergency Use for Abdala Vaccine in Mexico
It is worth noting that on December 29, 2021, the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) approved the emergency use authorization for the Abdala vaccine in Mexico. This vaccine, developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) of the Ministry of Public Health of Cuba, bears the distinctive name "recombinant protein of the receptor-binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus."
These vaccines are administered to the population targeted in the National Vaccination Campaign against seasonal influenza and COVID-19 for the winter season, which started on October 16, 2023, and concludes on March 31, 2024. Additionally, these vaccines are provided to individuals at higher risk of severe illness, including those over 60 years old, pregnant individuals, those with comorbidities, and healthcare workers.
Abdala Vaccine Approved for Comorbidities, a Latin American Milestone
Specifically, individuals with comorbidities eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine include those living with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), diabetes mellitus, morbid obesity, acute or chronic heart conditions, cancer, renal insufficiency, and immunosuppression due to disease or medical treatment. In July 2021, the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment, and Medical Devices (CECMED) authorized the emergency use of Abdala, the first anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine developed and produced in Latin America.