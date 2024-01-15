Luann de Lesseps: Dancing in Tulum, Preparing for Tour, and Criticizing Bethenny Frankel

Luann de Lesseps, a familiar face from 'The Real Housewives of New York City,' is currently basking in the sun-drenched beaches of Tulum, Mexico. The 58-year-old television personality recently turned heads with a video of herself dancing in a captivating blue bikini, a testament to her impressive fitness regime and buoyant spirit.

Feelin' Jovani: A Dance to Remember

The dance routine, shared on social media, bore a striking resemblance to Lisa Rinna's moves in Luann's hit single 'Feelin' Jovani.' The video showcases de Lesseps' lively personality and hints at her ongoing love for dance and music. As she relishes her vacation, Luann is also gearing up for her forthcoming Countess Cabaret and Marry F.K. tour. She recently engaged her fans by asking which city they plan to attend, demonstrating her dedication to her followers and her cabaret performances.

Clashing with Bethenny Frankel: A War of Words

In a recent cabaret show, de Lesseps voiced criticism towards her former co-star, Bethenny Frankel. Frankel has been known for her negative comments towards 'The Real Housewives of New York City' and its producers, despite the fame and fortune the show has bestowed upon her. De Lesseps questioned Frankel's continued focus on the show and its cast members, indicating a potential rift between the two.

A Glimpse into Luann's Past

Luann's personal life has been marked by a series of romantic encounters. She was once married to French Count Alexandre de Lesseps, with whom she has two children. A subsequent brief marriage to Tom D'Agostino Jr. added another chapter to her romantic history. Despite the ups and downs, Luann remains unapologetically optimistic about love. She has expressed no regrets about her past relationships and continues to maintain a hopeful outlook on future romances.