‘Lejos de casa’: Unmasking the Reality of Child Migrants

Lejos de casa (Far from Home), a poignant documentary directed by Carlos Hernández, brings to light the lived experiences of child and adolescent migrants residing in shelters in Tijuana, Mexico, as they await responses to their asylum applications for entry into the United States. These young migrants, originating from various Latin American countries, have confronted an array of horrors in their homelands, including organ trafficking, forced prostitution, and gang violence. In essence, the film endeavors to provide a voice and visage to the silent, yet alarming, migratory crisis.

Migrant Children – The Silent Voices of the Crisis

The narratives shared in the documentary belong to survivors like Lázaro, Patricia, Marvin, Ximena, Chuy, and Betsy. Their personal accounts lay bare the systemic issues of drug trafficking, gangs, and political persecution rampant in the region, contributing to a humanitarian crisis and mass child migration. Each year, approximately 19,000 minors apply for asylum in the U.S.

Behind the Scenes: Carlos Hernández’s Journey

Hernández spent three years covering migration issues, deciding to concentrate on children when he noticed a shift in the migration pattern, which began to include whole families and unaccompanied minors. The documentary, filmed over three months, underscores the importance of trust and responsible storytelling in accurately capturing the resilience and emotional sojourns of these children.

Lejos de Casa: The Message and Impact

Despite the weight of their circumstances, the children’s playfulness and resilience seep through, offering a nuanced understanding of their experiences. Lejos de casa has been released in Mexico and screened at festivals, particularly targeting young audiences, in an effort to cultivate empathy and advocate for humanitarian public policies to address the crisis.