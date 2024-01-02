en English
Mexico

‘Lejos de casa’: Unmasking the Reality of Child Migrants

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
‘Lejos de casa’: Unmasking the Reality of Child Migrants

Lejos de casa (Far from Home), a poignant documentary directed by Carlos Hernández, brings to light the lived experiences of child and adolescent migrants residing in shelters in Tijuana, Mexico, as they await responses to their asylum applications for entry into the United States. These young migrants, originating from various Latin American countries, have confronted an array of horrors in their homelands, including organ trafficking, forced prostitution, and gang violence. In essence, the film endeavors to provide a voice and visage to the silent, yet alarming, migratory crisis.

Migrant Children – The Silent Voices of the Crisis

The narratives shared in the documentary belong to survivors like Lázaro, Patricia, Marvin, Ximena, Chuy, and Betsy. Their personal accounts lay bare the systemic issues of drug trafficking, gangs, and political persecution rampant in the region, contributing to a humanitarian crisis and mass child migration. Each year, approximately 19,000 minors apply for asylum in the U.S.

Behind the Scenes: Carlos Hernández’s Journey

Hernández spent three years covering migration issues, deciding to concentrate on children when he noticed a shift in the migration pattern, which began to include whole families and unaccompanied minors. The documentary, filmed over three months, underscores the importance of trust and responsible storytelling in accurately capturing the resilience and emotional sojourns of these children.

Lejos de Casa: The Message and Impact

Despite the weight of their circumstances, the children’s playfulness and resilience seep through, offering a nuanced understanding of their experiences. Lejos de casa has been released in Mexico and screened at festivals, particularly targeting young audiences, in an effort to cultivate empathy and advocate for humanitarian public policies to address the crisis.

Mexico
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

