Latin America Joins Semiconductor Race: US Partnerships and Intel's $1.2bn Boost

In an unprecedented move, Latin America is shifting gears to enter the global semiconductor manufacturing scene, breaking its traditional image. July last year marked a significant turning point when the United States announced partnerships with Costa Rica and Panama to diversify the semiconductor ecosystem, shortly followed by Intel's commitment to invest $1.2 billion in Costa Rica. This strategic pivot is aimed at reducing the global dependency on Asia, which currently manufactures about 75% of the world's chips, and at the same time, fostering economic growth in Latin America through technology.

Strategic Alliances and Investments

The United States, in its quest to decentralize chip manufacturing from Asia's stronghold, has found willing partners in Latin America. The agreements with Costa Rica and Panama, alongside Intel's massive investment, signify the first steps towards creating a new hub for semiconductor assembly, testing, and packaging (ATP) in the region. These moves are not just about creating jobs but are strategic plays in the high stakes game of global tech supremacy. Mexico and Brazil, despite being the largest economies in Latin America, are yet to make significant strides but have expressed ambitions to join this emerging sector.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the initiative is promising, the journey ahead is fraught with challenges. Latin America's entry into the semiconductor industry comes at a time when the cost of chipmaking is soaring, pushing companies to seek innovative solutions in ATP to maintain profitability. The region offers advantages such as lower wages and proximity to the US, facilitating coordination. However, concerns like Mexico's water scarcity and Brazil's indecisive policies on semiconductor self-reliance pose significant hurdles. Despite these obstacles, the potential economic benefits for Latin American countries, struggling with economic instability, are substantial.

Looking Ahead: A Race Against Time

As Latin America takes tentative steps towards establishing a foothold in the semiconductor industry, the clock is ticking. Other regions, notably Asia, continue to dominate the market, with countries like Malaysia, Vietnam, and India attracting billions in investments for new chip packaging facilities. The success of Intel's ATP facility in Costa Rica and Panama's collaboration with Arizona State University offer glimmers of hope. Yet, for Latin America to truly compete on the global stage, it will require concerted efforts from both political leaders and the private sector to overcome the current challenges and seize the opportunity before it's too late.