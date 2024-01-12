en English
Mexico

Kyle Richards’ Tropical Birthday Bash and a Candid Revelation

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Kyle Richards' Tropical Birthday Bash and a Candid Revelation

Celebrating life’s milestones amidst the rhythm of waves and the soft sighs of the sea, ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kyle Richards welcomed her 55th year at the Susurros del Corazón Auberge Resort in Mexico. The tropical getaway was graced by close friends, including former Bravo co-star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and musician Morgan Wade, who joined Richards in marking the occasion with cocktails and a beachside dinner.

A Celebration Under Overcast Skies

Despite the overcast weather that hovered throughout the celebration, the group reveled in the joy of the occasion, their spirits undampened. Richards shared glimpses of her special day on Instagram, where fans were treated to visuals of the beautifully decorated dinner setup on the beach, interspersed with heartwarming candid moments.

Messages of Love and Friendship

Mellencamp Arroyave, Richards’ friend and former Bravo co-star, added to the celebratory air with a heartfelt video montage on Instagram. The montage, which highlighted memorable moments shared between the two over their six-year friendship, was accompanied by a message of gratitude. Mellencamp Arroyave expressed her appreciation for Richards’ presence in her life and extended warm birthday wishes.

In a separate post, Richards’ estranged husband Mauricio Umansky also conveyed his birthday wishes, demonstrating that their bond remains strong despite their separation. The post featured a playful video of Richards dancing to ‘Call Me Maybe’ by Carly Rae Jepsen, adding a touch of whimsy to the heartfelt tribute.

Richards and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Amidst the birthday celebrations, Richards managed to keep her professional commitments in focus. She has been teasing the latest episodes of RHOBH, piquing fans’ curiosity. In a recent ‘after show’ segment, Richards candidly discussed her openness to the possibility of a same-sex relationship, sparking further interest in the show’s upcoming episodes. While there have been rumors of a romance brewing between Richards and Wade, viewers will have to tune in to the show, which airs on Wednesdays, to separate fact from fiction.

Mexico
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Mexico

