Kamay Code Sparks Startup-Corporate Alliances, Boosts LATAM Innovation

Following its significant impact in Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo, Kamay Code makes its anticipated debut in Mexico City, aiming to bridge startups with major corporations while diving into the latest innovation trends across Latin America. Organized by Kamay Ventures, a pivotal multi-corporate investment fund, the event is dedicated to digitalizing traditional value and supply chains in the region, fostering strategic partnerships and accelerating innovation. Managing Partner Gabriela Ruggeri highlights Mexico's crucial role in this dynamic ecosystem, emphasizing the event's potential to catalyze growth and cross-border collaborations.

Advertisment

Building Bridges Between Startups and Corporations

Kamay Ventures stands out for its commitment to transforming the mass consumption industry's value chain, focusing on seven key verticals including ag-tech, fintech, and foodtech. With 20 startups slated to present their innovations to venture capital's key players, the event promises to be a melting pot of ideas and collaboration opportunities. Gabriela Ruggeri's vision of Kamay Ventures as a bridge underscores the event's mission to not only connect but also empower startups for regional and global scalability.

Spotlight on Impact Investment and Corporate Innovation

Advertisment

Among the diverse panels, the one on impact investment emerges as a focal point, highlighting the urgent need to address sustainability challenges. Esteemed venture capital leaders and experts, including Stanford University's Ilya Strebulaev, will share insights on successful corporate innovation, offering attendees a unique perspective on transforming businesses in the face of evolving market demands. The event's free registration opens doors for widespread participation, underscoring Kamay Code's inclusive approach to fostering innovation.

A Hub for Networking and Learning

As Kamay Code sets the stage in Mexico City, it not only serves as a networking haven but also a learning platform for entrepreneurs, corporations, and investors alike. With an impressive lineup of speakers and panelists, the event is poised to offer valuable lessons on navigating the venture capital landscape and seizing opportunities in a region ripe for innovation. Kamay Ventures' targeted investments over the next 24 months signal a robust commitment to nurturing the Latin American startup ecosystem, with Mexico playing a pivotal role.

The convergence of startups, corporates, and investors at Kamay Code epitomizes the vibrant potential of Latin America's innovation landscape. As participants forge new alliances and explore groundbreaking ideas, the event is set to catalyze a wave of transformation across industries, marking a significant milestone in the region's journey towards a digitalized and sustainable future.