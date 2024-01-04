en English
Mexico

Joe Jonas Spotted with Model Stormi Bree Amidst Divorce Proceedings

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:48 pm EST
Joe Jonas Spotted with Model Stormi Bree Amidst Divorce Proceedings

In a recent turn of events, Joe Jonas, a former member of the band Jonas Brothers and television actor, has been spotted alongside model Stormi Bree in Los Cabos, Mexico. This sighting has sparked speculation around a potential romantic relationship between the two.

A Discreet Appearance

The pair was observed at a private terminal of the airport, both appearing relaxed and stylish. Their interaction was subtly understated, with none of them following each other on social media platforms like Instagram, suggesting a deliberate attempt to keep their relationship private. The seemingly cautious approach could be indicative of Jonas’s intention to maintain a low profile in light of his ongoing divorce proceedings.

Jonas and Turner: A Transition

Jonas, 34, is currently in the process of finalizing his divorce with Sophie Turner, the mother of his two daughters, Willa and Delphine. The former couple has managed to reach a temporary custody agreement amidst the divorce proceedings. Turner, on the other hand, has reportedly started a new relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

Stormi Bree: A New Chapter

Stormi Bree, 33, is a renowned model who gained significant media attention in 2017 following the birth of her daughter with then 19-year-old model Lucky Blue Smith. The appearance with Jonas is the first time the two have been seen together, stirring up rumors about a potential romantic involvement. Meanwhile, Lucky Blue Smith is now married to model Nara Pellman, with the couple expecting their third child.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

