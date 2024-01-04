Joe Jonas Spotted with Model Stormi Bree Amidst Divorce Proceedings

In a recent turn of events, Joe Jonas, a former member of the band Jonas Brothers and television actor, has been spotted alongside model Stormi Bree in Los Cabos, Mexico. This sighting has sparked speculation around a potential romantic relationship between the two.

A Discreet Appearance

The pair was observed at a private terminal of the airport, both appearing relaxed and stylish. Their interaction was subtly understated, with none of them following each other on social media platforms like Instagram, suggesting a deliberate attempt to keep their relationship private. The seemingly cautious approach could be indicative of Jonas’s intention to maintain a low profile in light of his ongoing divorce proceedings.

Jonas and Turner: A Transition

Jonas, 34, is currently in the process of finalizing his divorce with Sophie Turner, the mother of his two daughters, Willa and Delphine. The former couple has managed to reach a temporary custody agreement amidst the divorce proceedings. Turner, on the other hand, has reportedly started a new relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

Stormi Bree: A New Chapter

Stormi Bree, 33, is a renowned model who gained significant media attention in 2017 following the birth of her daughter with then 19-year-old model Lucky Blue Smith. The appearance with Jonas is the first time the two have been seen together, stirring up rumors about a potential romantic involvement. Meanwhile, Lucky Blue Smith is now married to model Nara Pellman, with the couple expecting their third child.