Jacksonville Restaurants Under Fire: Labor Law Violations Exposed

In a striking revelation, federal investigators have unearthed labor law violations at two Jacksonville-area Mexican restaurants, La Catrina Tacos & Tequila Bar. The transgressions were detected at both the Middleburg and St. Augustine locations and encompassed requiring employees to work before clocking in and after clocking out, not providing cash wages to tipped workers, and contraventions of child labor laws. As a result, 39 employees are due a total of $124,592 in back wages and liquidated damages.

Child Labor Violations and Heavy Penalties

Adding to the severity of the issue, the St. Augustine location has been hit with a $4,746 penalty for violating federal child labor regulations. The infraction involved overworking three 15-year-old employees, compelling them to work more than three hours per day and 18 hours per week during school hours, and beyond 7 p.m. on school nights and past 9 p.m. from June 1 to Labor Day. This flagrant disregard for child labor laws adds a grim dimension to the unfolding scenario.

Recurring Issues with State Inspections

Further compounding the restaurants' problems are recurring issues with state inspections. The St. Augustine location was temporarily shuttered after failing an inspection in August 2022, necessitating follow-up inspections in January and October 2023. The Middleburg location was similarly flagged for follow-up inspections. This was due to multiple health and safety violations, including food residue staining, old food debris on equipment, and a lack of soap at handwash sinks, reflecting a worrying disregard for hygiene and safety standards.

Owners Yet to Respond

The owners of the restaurants, Nora Carlon and Zayda Espinoza, are yet to respond to inquiries about these glaring issues. As the story continues to unfold, the silence from the owners adds to the growing concerns surrounding their establishments and their commitment to the welfare of their employees and customers.