Agriculture

Idaho’s Trade Mission to Mexico: Potatoes and Promising Partnerships

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:23 pm EST
Idaho Governor Brad Little, along with representatives from the Idaho Department of Commerce and the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, took part in a significant five-day trade mission to Mexico City in November. The mission’s objective was to bolster economic relations and uncover fresh trade and investment opportunities, with a distinct emphasis on advertising Idaho’s agricultural commodities, particularly potatoes.

Unlocking New Trade Opportunities

2023 marked the first year that Idaho was granted wider access to the Mexican market for potatoes, following the elimination of trade constraints that restricted fresh potato access to within 26 kilometers of the Mexican border. Mexico plays a crucial role in Idaho’s agricultural exports, with the state exporting agricultural goods worth $167 million to Mexico in 2022, positioning it as Idaho’s second-biggest agricultural trading partner.

Trade Mission Highlights

The trade mission included meetings with Mexican trade delegates, corn and wheat specialists, a mining and infrastructure firm, and representatives from Walmart in Mexico and Central America. The delegation also toured Central de Abastos, a prominent wholesale market in Mexico City. The mission was vital in securing outlets for Idaho’s record-breaking potato harvest in 2023.

Successful Trade Outcomes

The Idaho Potato Commission reported a 60% increase in potato exports to Mexico from 2022 to 2023, underlining the trade mission’s success. Idaho officials accentuated the significance of the governor’s presence in symbolizing the state’s farmers and ranchers and the commitment it demonstrates to trading partners. The lifting of the ban on fresh potatoes by Mexico in June 2022, after lobbying from the National Potato Council and the Idaho Department of Agriculture, has been a momentous stride in enhancing trade relations between Idaho and Mexico.

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

