Business

Heliostar Metals Files Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Ana Paula Project

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
In a significant development for the mining sector, Heliostar Metals Ltd., a rising star in the industry, has officially filed its updated mineral resource estimate for the Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico. The report, which draws from the company’s press release in November, reveals no significant alterations but reaffirms the project’s substantial prospects.

Unveiling the Bounty of Ana Paula

The Ana Paula Project, earmarked for its high-grade gold potential, boasts measured and indicated resources amounting to 710,920 ounces of gold. In addition to this, an inferred resource of 447,512 ounces of gold further bolsters the project’s viability. The alluring figures sketch a promising future for Heliostar, as it endeavors to capitalize on these extensive resources.

Independent Verification and Compliance

The updated resource estimate bears the stamp of independent Qualified Persons, Rita Teal and Lewis Teal of Teal CPG Inc. Their scrutiny and validation of the report, in keeping with the stringent National Instrument 43-101 standards, lends a reassuring degree of credibility to the findings.

A Profound Impact on Heliostar’s Portfolio

The Ana Paula Project, which already holds open-pit mining permits and boasts substantial infrastructure, forms a crucial part of Heliostar’s portfolio. The company, known for its focus on high-grade gold projects, also has significant operations in Alaska and Baja Sur, Mexico. This latest update, therefore, is more than just a resource estimate; it is a testament to Heliostar’s commitment to tapping into the world’s rich gold resources.

Casting an eye towards the future, the company’s CEO, Charles Funk, and Investor Relations Manager, Rob Grey, stand as the go-to contacts for further information. However, as with all forward-looking information, the press release urges readers to exercise caution, reminding them of the potential risks and uncertainties inherent in the economic, legal, and market realms.

Business Mexico
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

