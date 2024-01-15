en English
Flagright and MUWE Join Forces to Reinforce Payment Security in LATAM

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
In an alliance poised to redefine payment security in the Latin American financial sector, Flagright, a frontrunner in AI-driven Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and fraud prevention, has teamed up with MUWE, a premier Mexican payment integration firm. The partnership aims to fortify integrity in transactions, leveraging the power of advanced technology to shield against potential financial fraud and chargebacks.

Strengthening Payment Security

MUWE, known for its commitment to secure and swift payment services, offers a broad spectrum of options including wire transfers, card payments, and cash payment facilities across multiple locations. The collaboration with Flagright underscores the significance of enhancing security in their operations, notably for their digital e-commerce clientele.

Nicolas Wang, Co-Founder of MUWE, underlined the value of the partnership in building robust payment security. By integrating Flagright’s technologically advanced systems, the firm plans to fortify its defenses against fraud, ensuring transactions remain untainted by financial crime.

Comprehensive Compliance Measures

Flagright’s contribution to this partnership extends beyond its AI-powered technology. The firm’s intuitive no-code interface will be instrumental in aiding MUWE in implementing comprehensive compliance measures. These strategic implementations are designed to secure and streamline transactions, reinforcing the trust of their clients and partners.

Transforming LATAM’s Payment Landscape

Baran Ozkan, Flagright’s co-founder and CEO, expresses optimism for the partnership. He believes that their collaborative efforts can significantly transform payment security in the Latin American market. Flagright’s support for MUWE’s payment solutions is expected to establish new benchmarks in the realm of financial security, paving the way for a safer and more reliable payment landscape in the region.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

