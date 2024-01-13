en English
Disaster

Guadalajara Factory Blaze Conquered After 8-Hour Battle, No Casualties

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
Early morning on Friday, January 12, a fire engulfed an office furniture factory in the industrial zone of Guadalajara, Jalisco. The incident started around 01:00 hours at a company located on Governor Curiel Avenue at the intersection with 32nd Street, reported Gabriel Moreno, Operations Director of the Guadalajara Civil Protection and Fire Department.

The Battle Against the Blaze

From the moment the flames were spotted, emergency crews sprang into action. Their approach was meticulous and persistent, battling the fire with the tenacity of warriors in a warzone. Their objective was twofold: to contain the blaze and to ensure the safety of all personnel.

Their efforts bore fruit. After more than eight hours of relentless firefighting, the blaze was finally vanquished. The factory bore the scars of the fire, but remarkably, there were no injuries reported among the factory workers or the emergency personnel. It was a testament to the effectiveness of the emergency response and a tribute to the professionalism and bravery of the firefighters.

Investigating the Cause

As the smoke cleared and the dust settled, the focus shifted to determining the cause of the fire. In incidents of this nature, establishing the spark that lit the flame is not just crucial for preventing future occurrences. It is also vital for insurance and liability considerations.

As of the time of the incident, the cause of the fire had not been determined. Investigations were likely underway, with experts examining the charred remains of the factory and piecing together the sequence of events that led to the fire.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

