en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Finacity Boosts Bunge’s Securitization Program, Links Pricing to Sustainability Targets

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:56 am EST
Finacity Boosts Bunge’s Securitization Program, Links Pricing to Sustainability Targets

In a major development in the agribusiness sector, Finacity Corporation, a subsidiary of White Oak Company, has announced a sizeable enhancement to the Accounts Receivable Securitization Program for Bunge Global SA. The commitment capacity of the program has been elevated from $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion. In addition, there’s an option to further extend the capacity by an additional $1 billion via an accordion feature.

Adding New Dimensions

The expansion doesn’t stop at numbers. It also includes the inclusion of Mexico and Poland as new seller countries, along with seven new subsidiary company originators for Bunge. This move signifies Bunge’s and Finacity’s commitment to broadening their global footprint.

A Green Twist

Interestingly, the pricing structure of the program brings sustainability into the equation. It includes premiums or discounts linked to Bunge’s attainment of specific sustainability targets. These targets are science-based climate goals and a promise to eradicate deforestation in its supply chain by 2025, putting a strong foot forward towards a greener future.

Who are Bunge and Finacity?

For those unacquainted, Bunge is a significant player in the global agribusiness and food sector. It’s listed on the New York Stock Exchange as BG. Bunge has the reputation of connecting farmers directly with consumers, emphasizing global food security and sustainability. The company operates in over 40 countries, employing about 23,000 people. On the other hand, Finacity specializes in arranging capital market funding programs for receivables. It manages a substantial annual volume of receivables and operates globally with obligors in 175 countries.

This announcement underscores the continued growth and commitment of Finacity and Bunge towards sustainability and global expansion, setting a precedent for others in the industry.

0
Agriculture Business Mexico
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics

By Dil Bar Irshad

Greek Kiwi Production Faces Decline: A Tumultuous Season Ahead

By Safak Costu

Offshore Wind Farms in Europe Double as Seafood Farms: The Rise of 'Multiuse'

By Mazhar Abbas

16th Coimbatore Vizha: A Celebration of Culture and Unity

By Dil Bar Irshad

IFA President Speaks Out Against Retailer Price War, Urges Fair Margin ...
@Agriculture · 8 mins
IFA President Speaks Out Against Retailer Price War, Urges Fair Margin ...
heart comment 0
Winter Garden Care: Tackling St. Augustine Grass, Tea Scale, and Cauliflower Curds

By Olalekan Adigun

Winter Garden Care: Tackling St. Augustine Grass, Tea Scale, and Cauliflower Curds
MCX Flourishes with New Software Amidst Agricultural Derivatives Trading Ban

By Rafia Tasleem

MCX Flourishes with New Software Amidst Agricultural Derivatives Trading Ban
Weaner Breakeven Price Declines Amid Lower Feed Costs and July Futures

By Israel Ojoko

Weaner Breakeven Price Declines Amid Lower Feed Costs and July Futures
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals

By Nitish Verma

Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
Latest Headlines
World News
San Francisco Dons vs Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Basketball Titans
11 seconds
San Francisco Dons vs Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Basketball Titans
David Robinson's Unconventional Path to NBA Stardom
22 seconds
David Robinson's Unconventional Path to NBA Stardom
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
55 seconds
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running
59 seconds
Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running
First Babies of 2024: A Joyous Beginning at Montérégie-Ouest and Erie Shores HealthCare
1 min
First Babies of 2024: A Joyous Beginning at Montérégie-Ouest and Erie Shores HealthCare
Shreveport Battles to Maintain New Year's Resolutions: Wallethub Study
1 min
Shreveport Battles to Maintain New Year's Resolutions: Wallethub Study
Vericel CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A Step Forward for Advanced Therapies
1 min
Vericel CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A Step Forward for Advanced Therapies
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secures Ballot Spot in Utah for 2024 Presidential Election
2 mins
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secures Ballot Spot in Utah for 2024 Presidential Election
Paige Spiranac Unveils 2024 Resolutions: More Golf, Authenticity Online, and Personal Well-being
3 mins
Paige Spiranac Unveils 2024 Resolutions: More Golf, Authenticity Online, and Personal Well-being
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app