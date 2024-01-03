Finacity Boosts Bunge’s Securitization Program, Links Pricing to Sustainability Targets

In a major development in the agribusiness sector, Finacity Corporation, a subsidiary of White Oak Company, has announced a sizeable enhancement to the Accounts Receivable Securitization Program for Bunge Global SA. The commitment capacity of the program has been elevated from $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion. In addition, there’s an option to further extend the capacity by an additional $1 billion via an accordion feature.

Adding New Dimensions

The expansion doesn’t stop at numbers. It also includes the inclusion of Mexico and Poland as new seller countries, along with seven new subsidiary company originators for Bunge. This move signifies Bunge’s and Finacity’s commitment to broadening their global footprint.

A Green Twist

Interestingly, the pricing structure of the program brings sustainability into the equation. It includes premiums or discounts linked to Bunge’s attainment of specific sustainability targets. These targets are science-based climate goals and a promise to eradicate deforestation in its supply chain by 2025, putting a strong foot forward towards a greener future.

Who are Bunge and Finacity?

For those unacquainted, Bunge is a significant player in the global agribusiness and food sector. It’s listed on the New York Stock Exchange as BG. Bunge has the reputation of connecting farmers directly with consumers, emphasizing global food security and sustainability. The company operates in over 40 countries, employing about 23,000 people. On the other hand, Finacity specializes in arranging capital market funding programs for receivables. It manages a substantial annual volume of receivables and operates globally with obligors in 175 countries.

This announcement underscores the continued growth and commitment of Finacity and Bunge towards sustainability and global expansion, setting a precedent for others in the industry.