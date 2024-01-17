FIBRA Prologis Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023

FIBRA Prologis, Mexico's leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate, has released its financial results for Q4 and the full year of 2023. The company's Funds from Operations (FFO) per CBFI (Certificado Bursatil Fiduciario Inmobiliario) for Q4 was Ps. 0.8249 (US$0.0469), showing a minor drop from Ps. 0.8277 (US$0.0417) for Q4 2022. However, FFO per CBFI for the full year 2023 was Ps. 3.3502 (US$0.1881), lower than the Ps. 3.6549 (US$0.1809) recorded for 2022.

Advertisment

Record Year Amidst Decreased FFO

Héctor Ibarzabal, CEO of FIBRA Prologis, characterized 2023 as an outstanding year with unprecedented operational and financial results. He credited these achievements to robust market conditions, a top-tier portfolio, and an emphasis on customer service. Additionally, he emphasized the company's robust balance sheet, attributing it to judicious management. Ibarzabal expressed optimism for delivering value to shareholders in the forthcoming year.

Webcast and Conference Call

Advertisment

FIBRA Prologis plans to host a live webcast and conference call to discuss its quarterly results, market conditions, and future outlook. A telephonic replay of the conference will be available for a limited time, with details provided for access from the U.S., Canada, and other countries.

Significant Presence in Mexico's Industrial Real Estate Market

FIBRA Prologis boasts significant influence in Mexico's industrial real estate market, with a portfolio consisting of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities across six industrial markets, totaling around 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area as of December 31, 2023.

Notably, the release includes forward-looking statements, stressing that actual future results may diverge due to various risks and uncertainties. These include economic conditions, market competition, and other factors discussed in filings with regulatory authorities. The company clarifies that it does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements. It is also noted that the securities discussed haven't been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or state securities laws and therefore cannot be offered or sold in the U.S. without registration or an exemption.