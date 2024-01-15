en English
Bermuda

Father’s 100-Mile Desert Race Honors Late Son’s Memory, Fuels Scholarship Dream

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Father's 100-Mile Desert Race Honors Late Son's Memory, Fuels Scholarship Dream

Geordie Wardman, a dedicated father deeply affected by the loss of his son, is bracing himself for a daunting 100-mile race across the harsh terrains of the Utah desert. This physical challenge, set for April 13, is more than just an endurance test; it is a heartfelt tribute to his son, Finn, who tragically passed away last year. Wardman’s goal is to amass a fund of $100,000 in memory of his son, with the ultimate aim of establishing a charity named the Finn Wardman Culture & Diversity Scholarship.

Transforming Grief into Purpose

The scholarship is designed to create opportunities for students from Bermuda and Mexico, who lack the financial capability to travel for a gap year, thereby enhancing their studies and cultural understanding. This initiative was born out of Finn’s own love for travel and adventure, and Wardman’s desire to honor and perpetuate his son’s spirited legacy. Finn, a 20-year-old business administration student, met an untimely end in an accident while walking along a dark train track in Switzerland.

A Ripple Effect: Impact Beyond Borders

The Wardman family’s generosity has had a profound impact before. They had previously supported a young boy from Mexico, Osmar Lopez Guerrero. He benefitted from similar travel experiences and is now pursuing a career in modeling and surfing in Hawaii, demonstrating the life-changing potential of such initiatives. Wardman envisions expanding the scholarship to more countries and aims to offer dozens of scholarships annually.

An Uphill Battle: Training and Support

Wardman, who has previously completed 50-mile ultra marathons, is currently training minimally due to the restrictive Swiss winter conditions. Despite the challenging circumstances, he remains steadfast in his mission, drawing strength from his family and his friend, Chase Toogood, who will be joining him in the grueling race. The fundraising efforts for this noble cause are facilitated by a GoFundMe page, inviting people from all walks of life to contribute and be part of this journey.

Bermuda Mexico
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

