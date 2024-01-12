en English
Automotive

EuroGroup Laminations Invests 50 Million Euros in Mexican Expansion, Eyes North American EV Market

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
EuroGroup Laminations Invests 50 Million Euros in Mexican Expansion, Eyes North American EV Market

Italian electric motor components manufacturer, EuroGroup Laminations, has announced a 50 million euro investment to bolster its production capacity in Mexico.

This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to meeting the escalating demand from the automotive industry, particularly for EVs, and cements its position in the expanding EV sector.

Expanding Horizons with New Plant

As part of this investment, the company plans to erect a new manufacturing plant in the Mexican state of Queretaro. This facility will be an addition to EuroGroup Laminations’ existing infrastructure in the region, effectively doubling its production capacity. The company, renowned for producing stators and rotors, pivotal components of electric motors and generators, aims to meet high standards of innovation and sustainability in its new establishment.

A Growing Global Presence

With seven plants operating in Italy and other facilities in the United States and China, the new Mexican plant will mark a crucial step in EuroGroup Laminations’ growth trajectory, bringing the company’s total to 13 global plants. Among its vast client base are automotive giants like Volkswagen, Renault, Ford, General Motors, and a prominent U.S.-based EV maker.

A Thriving Order Book

Underlining the company’s robust market position, CEO Marco Arduini disclosed that EuroGroup Laminations has secured orders worth 3.5 billion euros spanning the period from 2024 to 2028. This follows the company’s report of a record automotive order book of 6.4 billion euros as of October last year. The company’s strategic investment and the record-breaking order book highlight the accelerating momentum of the EV sector and EuroGroup Laminations’ unwavering commitment to growth in this realm.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

