EuroGroup Laminations Bolsters Production with a 50 Million Euro Investment in Mexico

EuroGroup Laminations, a leading Italian manufacturer of electric motor components, has made a substantial investment of 50 million euros to amplify its production capacity in Mexico. This move is strategically targeted at strengthening their offerings to the automotive industry, especially in the manufacture of stators and rotors—vital components of electric motors and generators.

Enriching the Global Footprint

The company, having its roots in Milan, operates seven plants in Italy, and international facilities in China and the United States. Enhancing its global footprint, EuroGroup Laminations has built a new plant in the Mexican state of Querétaro. This expansion is a significant addition to the company’s existing facilities in the region.

Answering the Call of the EV Market

CEO Marco Arduini elucidated that this new investment would equip the company to cater to the surging demand in the North American electric vehicle (EV) market. The company’s noteworthy clientele includes automotive bigwigs like Volkswagen, Renault, Ford, GM, and an undisclosed major U.S. electric vehicle maker. This expansion, therefore, is a strategic move to bolster its production capacities and fulfill the needs of these influential clients.

Securing a Robust Order Book

Furthermore, the company has bagged orders worth a staggering 3.5 billion euros for the period 2024-2028. This contributes to a total automotive order book record of 6.4 billion euros as of October of the previous year. This robust order book hints at a promising future for the company and its role in the escalating EV market.