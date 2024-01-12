en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

EuroGroup Laminations Bolsters Production with a 50 Million Euro Investment in Mexico

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
EuroGroup Laminations Bolsters Production with a 50 Million Euro Investment in Mexico

EuroGroup Laminations, a leading Italian manufacturer of electric motor components, has made a substantial investment of 50 million euros to amplify its production capacity in Mexico. This move is strategically targeted at strengthening their offerings to the automotive industry, especially in the manufacture of stators and rotors—vital components of electric motors and generators.

Enriching the Global Footprint

The company, having its roots in Milan, operates seven plants in Italy, and international facilities in China and the United States. Enhancing its global footprint, EuroGroup Laminations has built a new plant in the Mexican state of Querétaro. This expansion is a significant addition to the company’s existing facilities in the region.

Answering the Call of the EV Market

CEO Marco Arduini elucidated that this new investment would equip the company to cater to the surging demand in the North American electric vehicle (EV) market. The company’s noteworthy clientele includes automotive bigwigs like Volkswagen, Renault, Ford, GM, and an undisclosed major U.S. electric vehicle maker. This expansion, therefore, is a strategic move to bolster its production capacities and fulfill the needs of these influential clients.

Securing a Robust Order Book

Furthermore, the company has bagged orders worth a staggering 3.5 billion euros for the period 2024-2028. This contributes to a total automotive order book record of 6.4 billion euros as of October of the previous year. This robust order book hints at a promising future for the company and its role in the escalating EV market.

0
Automotive Business Mexico
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
6 mins ago
A Salute to Black Pioneers: New Exhibit Illuminates Automotive Industry Contributions
In an unprecedented move to honor the remarkable contributions of Black innovators to the automotive industry, the Royal Oak Public Library, in partnership with the Automotive Hall of Fame (AHF) in Dearborn, has unveiled an enlightening exhibit. Titled ‘Achievement’, the exhibit pays tribute to 19 Black pioneers who have left an indelible mark on the
A Salute to Black Pioneers: New Exhibit Illuminates Automotive Industry Contributions
Israel Strenuously Denies Allegations of Genocide; Street Legal Race Engine Car Hits the Market
51 mins ago
Israel Strenuously Denies Allegations of Genocide; Street Legal Race Engine Car Hits the Market
Innoviz Showcases Advanced Lidar Technology at CES 2024
53 mins ago
Innoviz Showcases Advanced Lidar Technology at CES 2024
Inside Automotive: Adam Arens Discusses the Future of the Auto Industry
6 mins ago
Inside Automotive: Adam Arens Discusses the Future of the Auto Industry
Brazen Burglary at Dominion Square: Culpeper Police Launch Investigation
19 mins ago
Brazen Burglary at Dominion Square: Culpeper Police Launch Investigation
Tesla's Stock Dips Amid Global Supply Chain Disruptions and Labor Tensions
26 mins ago
Tesla's Stock Dips Amid Global Supply Chain Disruptions and Labor Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
2 mins
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
2 mins
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
2 mins
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
The Crucial Role of Regular Pap Smears: A Plea for Cancer Prevention
3 mins
The Crucial Role of Regular Pap Smears: A Plea for Cancer Prevention
Starmer's £111m Tooth Brushing Scheme: A Step Too Far?
4 mins
Starmer's £111m Tooth Brushing Scheme: A Step Too Far?
Ecuador Proposes VAT Hike Aimed at Tackling Internal Security Crisis
4 mins
Ecuador Proposes VAT Hike Aimed at Tackling Internal Security Crisis
Brewing Connections: LifeCare Edinburgh's Innovative Approach to Combat Loneliness
4 mins
Brewing Connections: LifeCare Edinburgh's Innovative Approach to Combat Loneliness
Kickstart Your Wellness Journey: Top Health and Wellbeing Picks for January
5 mins
Kickstart Your Wellness Journey: Top Health and Wellbeing Picks for January
Bailey Cadamarteri: The Rising Star of Sheffield Wednesday
8 mins
Bailey Cadamarteri: The Rising Star of Sheffield Wednesday
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app