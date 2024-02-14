Escape to Paradise: Valentine's Day Special at Dreams Sands Cancun Resort & Spa

This Valentine's Day, escape the winter chill and find yourself on the sun-kissed beaches of Cancun Riviera Maya, thanks to an enticing promotional deal by Apple Vacations. For a limited time, you can enjoy a 4-night, all-inclusive stay at the family-friendly Dreams Sands Cancun Resort & Spa starting at just $599 or $699 per person, depending on your departure city and time.

Unlimited Luxury and Endless Activities Await

Located on a pristine beachfront, Dreams Sands Cancun Resort & Spa offers an idyllic getaway for families, couples, and solo travelers alike. As part of the Unlimited Luxury® experience, guests can indulge in gourmet dining options, top-shelf spirits, and endless daytime activities and nighttime entertainment.

The resort boasts six à la carte restaurants, a buffet, a grill, a café, and a gelato shop, ensuring a diverse culinary journey for every palate. Feel free to dine and drink without limits, as reservations are never required, and all meals, drinks, and snacks are included in your package.

In between feasting and lounging on the beach, engage in a variety of watersports, such as kayaking, snorkeling, and sailing, or participate in land activities, including beach volleyball, yoga, and dance lessons. For a more relaxed experience, unwind at the world-class spa, featuring a hydrotherapy circuit and a wide array of treatments to rejuvenate your mind, body, and spirit.

Eco-Friendly Initiatives and Explorer's Club for Kids

Beyond its luxurious amenities, the Dreams Sands Cancun Resort & Spa is committed to preserving the natural beauty of the Riviera Maya. The resort participates in eco-friendly initiatives, such as reducing water consumption, using biodegradable products, and supporting local conservation projects.

For families traveling with children, the Explorer's Club for Kids provides supervised activities for young guests aged 3 to 12. Kids can partake in arts and crafts, treasure hunts, and beach games, while parents enjoy some well-deserved alone time.

Upgrade Your Stay to Ocean Coral and Turquesa

If you're seeking a more upscale experience, consider upgrading your package to include a stay at the 4-star Ocean Coral and Turquesa resort in Puerto Morelos. This stunning property features four pools, 10 restaurants, six bars, and a variety of activities, ensuring an unforgettable vacation experience.

Don't miss this opportunity to bask in the warmth of the Mexican Caribbean while enjoying exceptional value and unparalleled luxury. Book your Apple Vacations package today and create memories that will last a lifetime.

