Business

Endeavour Silver’s Stock Rises Despite Decline in Silver and Gold Production

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
Endeavour Silver Corp, a leading mining company listed under the ticker EXK on the New York Stock Exchange, saw a significant 5.7% uptick in its stock value on Tuesday. This surprising surge came in the wake of the company’s announcement of its fourth-quarter production results. Despite a year-over-year decline of 23% in silver production, amounting to over 1.4 million ounces, the market responded positively, reflecting the company’s success in meeting the projected numbers.

Challenges and Triumphs in Silver and Gold Production

The decline in silver production was primarily due to the lower output at the Guanaceví mine in Mexico. Here, the silver grade reduced, and throughput slightly decreased. Beyond silver, the company also witnessed a 7% year-over-year decline in gold production, which fell to 9,608 ounces. This decline can be traced back to the decreased output from Guanaceví, notwithstanding a rise in production at the Bolañitos mine.

The Power of Effective Planning and Execution

Endeavour Silver’s CEO, Dan Dickson, spoke candidly about the company’s performance. He acknowledged the company’s strategic initiatives that have significantly improved mine and mill productivity, enabling them to navigate the challenges of the previous quarter effectively. He assured that Guanaceví’s production has returned to its historical levels and is expected to maintain this momentum through 2024.

Exceeding Expectations and Looking to the Future

Dickson went on to highlight how the company’s recovery plan surpassed expectations, helping Endeavour Silver to meet its annual production targets with a strong performance in the fourth quarter. The company also announced an ‘At The Market’ offering for up to US $60 million to fund future growth initiatives. Furthermore, the company recently appointed a new CFO, bringing over 20 years of experience to the table, to further bolster their financial strategies.

Endeavour Silver’s annual 2023 financial results are scheduled to be released before markets open on Monday, March 11, 2024, followed by a telephone conference call later that day.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

