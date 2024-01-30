Eduardo Verastegui Fails to Secure Candidacy for 2024 Mexican Elections

Eduardo Verastegui, known for his role in 'Sound of Freedom', was unable to meet the signature threshold required to register as an independent candidate for Mexico's 2024 presidential elections. The National Electoral Institute (INE) demands that independent participants must gather 961,405 validated signatures from at least 17 states or Mexico City, with each state contributing a minimum of 1% of its registered voters. Verastegui, however, only managed to secure 154,826 signatures by the January 6 deadline.

Verastegui's Push for Ballot Presence

Despite failing to meet the requisite number of signatures, Verastegui urged his followers to write his name on the ballot as an unregistered candidate, a move that, according to existing legislation, has no legal effect on the outcome of the election. During the signature collection phase, the actor and producer chided the INE for the technical glitches encountered with its Citizen Support app, which was meant to facilitate signature collection.

Impact of Verastegui's Conservative Movement

Verastegui's inability to gather the necessary signatures will impede him from officially promoting his conservative agenda via a formal candidacy. Nevertheless, his supporters remain optimistic that the movement will continue to influence national discourse. The presidential race now features Claudia Sheinbaum of Morena, Xochitl Galvez of PAN, and Jorge Alvarez Maynez of Citizen Movement. Notably, both Sheinbaum and Galvez have voiced their support for abortion rights and the rights of the LGBT community, positioning themselves in stark contrast to Verastegui's conservative views on life and family values.