Defiance Silver Corp. Updates Technical Reports for Mexican Projects

The Vancouver-based mining company, Defiance Silver Corp., has announced its need for updating technical reports for two of its projects in Mexico, following a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The reports in question are the NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tepal Project and the Technical Report and Resource Estimate for the San Acacio Silver Deposit.
Amending the Tepal Report
The company revealed that it is currently working on amending the Tepal Report. The process is complicated by the fact that some of the original authors are no longer qualified under NI 43-101 standards. The company's course of action is to appoint new qualified persons who will take on the responsibility for the relevant sections. Defiance Silver Corp. has expressed its intention to file an amended report for the Tepal Project as promptly as possible and will keep stakeholders updated on its progress.
Replacing the San Acacio Report
Regarding the San Acacio Report, the company is unable to make amendments due to the retirement of independent consultant authors. This has led to a decision to prepare a new technical report to replace the existing San Acacio Report. Defiance Silver Corp. expects to file this new report by the end of March 2024.
Advisory for Investors
The company has issued an advisory stating that the current information in the Technical Reports should not be relied upon until compliant reports are available. This cautionary note is aimed at investors and stakeholders who rely on these reports for making informed decisions. In the meantime, Defiance Silver Corp. is also updating additional disclosure on its website and corporate presentation.
Known for its commitment to developing its projects into leading silver and gold deposits in Mexico, the company's ongoing compliance with NI 43-101 standards underlines its dedication to transparency and accurate reporting in the mining sector.