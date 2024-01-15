en English
Mexico

Defiance Silver Corp Announces Significant Findings from San Acacio Drill Program

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Defiance Silver Corp Announces Significant Findings from San Acacio Drill Program

On January 15th, 2024, Defiance Silver Corp revealed the outcomes of its 2023 San Acacio diamond drill program. The results showcased extensive intervals of silver, zinc, and lead mineralization, supplemented with gold and copper values. This discovery was made at the shallow levels of the historic mine in the Almaden Zone, a region previously overlooked due to an erroneous belief that no in situ material remained.

Notable Discoveries in the Drill Program

The drill holes, labeled DDSA 23-67 through DDSA 23-72, unveiled substantial in situ vein material. The company also found prominent epithermal-style silver mineralization at the deepest drilled levels of the Veta Grande system at the project, the furthest exploration to date. These findings, both novel and promising, have spurred further exploration and drilling to expand the resource area and to probe the deep extensions of the Veta Grande system.

Highlights from the Drilling

Among the numerous discoveries, a high-grade interval of 0.62 meters at 1,526 g/t AgEq stood out, which included 1,345 g/t Ag from 91.44 meters. This hole also presented the highest grades of lead and copper ever encountered at San Acacio. In response, Defiance Silver Corp is devoting resources to grasp the structural controls of the mineralization. This understanding will guide both resource development and expansion drilling.

Future Plans and Precautions

Defiance Silver Corp aims to follow up on these results with additional drilling, focusing on newly identified zones and deep extensions. However, the company emphasizes that the true thickness is estimated to be 50-80% of downhole width. Furthermore, while calculations for silver equivalent are based on metal price assumptions with 100% recovery, the company cautions that 100% recoveries are never truly achieved.

Defiance Silver Corp, an exploration company, is advancing projects in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the Tepal Gold-Copper Project in Mexico. It is managed by a team with a proven record of developing mines and advancing resource projects.

Mexico Resources
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

