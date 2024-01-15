en English
Mexico

Danone’s Sustainability Journey: From Circular Economy to B Certification

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Danone’s Sustainability Journey: From Circular Economy to B Certification

In the world of the food and beverage industry, Danone is making waves with its robust commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. The company has launched various projects with a focus on sustainable practices, inclusive of Proyecto Margarita and Proyecto Madre Tierra, which are tailored towards sustainable milk production and regenerative strawberry agriculture, respectively.

Danone’s Pledge to a Circular Economy

These initiatives are part of a broader framework at Danone, aimed at promoting a circular economy. The concept encompasses the optimization of material use through practices such as reuse, renewal, and recycling. Sofia Diaz, the Circular Economy Manager at Danone, shed further light on the company’s dedicated efforts to adopt eco-friendly designs, eliminate recycling obstacles, and maximize material use.

Setting Sustainable Goals

Danone’s sustainability strategy includes the integration of 40% recycled PET (rPET) in their beverage portfolio. Furthermore, the company has set an ambitious goal to ensure that all packaging is reusable, recyclable, and compostable by the year 2030.

Collaborative Efforts for a Greener Future

Complementing its internal initiatives, Danone is actively partnering with industry counterparts and organizations such as ECOCE. The aim of these collaborations is to boost recycling rates and inculcate a culture of recycling within Mexico.

The recognition of Danone’s exhaustive efforts towards environmental and social sustainability is embodied in the award of the B Certification. This feat makes Danone the first food sector company in Mexico to be acknowledged for its practices in environmental, social, transparency, and equity matters.

In a separate vein, the international market demand for commodities like soy is triggering human rights violations and environmental issues. The article highlights the necessity for Europe to extend its sustainability standards, especially with respect to Brazilian soy, to prevent it from becoming merely a niche market. The article underscores the importance of strategically merging ‘do no harm’ policies with ‘do good’ policies to counteract drivers of deforestation and other sustainability challenges.

Moreover, the article emphasizes the need for engaging with actors in other producer countries outside forest risk commodity supply chains. Such engagement could catalyze landscape-level transformations. The article also delves into the historical context and discusses the evolving approach of demand-side supply chain policies, with a focus on human rights and environmental due diligence (HREDD), and Europe as a leading player.

Mexico Sustainability
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Mexico

