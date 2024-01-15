Danone’s Sustainability Journey: From Circular Economy to B Certification

In the world of the food and beverage industry, Danone is making waves with its robust commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. The company has launched various projects with a focus on sustainable practices, inclusive of Proyecto Margarita and Proyecto Madre Tierra, which are tailored towards sustainable milk production and regenerative strawberry agriculture, respectively.

Danone’s Pledge to a Circular Economy

These initiatives are part of a broader framework at Danone, aimed at promoting a circular economy. The concept encompasses the optimization of material use through practices such as reuse, renewal, and recycling. Sofia Diaz, the Circular Economy Manager at Danone, shed further light on the company’s dedicated efforts to adopt eco-friendly designs, eliminate recycling obstacles, and maximize material use.

Setting Sustainable Goals

Danone’s sustainability strategy includes the integration of 40% recycled PET (rPET) in their beverage portfolio. Furthermore, the company has set an ambitious goal to ensure that all packaging is reusable, recyclable, and compostable by the year 2030.

Collaborative Efforts for a Greener Future

Complementing its internal initiatives, Danone is actively partnering with industry counterparts and organizations such as ECOCE. The aim of these collaborations is to boost recycling rates and inculcate a culture of recycling within Mexico.

The recognition of Danone’s exhaustive efforts towards environmental and social sustainability is embodied in the award of the B Certification. This feat makes Danone the first food sector company in Mexico to be acknowledged for its practices in environmental, social, transparency, and equity matters.

