Environmental Cooperation Appoints 2024 JPAC Chair

An agricultural engineer with a profound understanding of tropical agroecosystems, organic coffee quality, and sustainable agriculture, Esteban Escamilla Prado has been announced as the new chair of the Joint Public Advisory Committee (JPAC) for 2024. The news was released by Jorge Daniel Taillant, Executive Director of the Commission for Environmental Cooperation (CEC). In his remarks, Taillant lauded Prado for his robust policy experience, leadership in the private sector and academia, and his significant contributions to the CEC on sustainability and traditional ecological knowledge in North America.

Advertisment

Prado's Role in Environmental Protection

Prado's footprint in environmental protection stretches across the continent, owing to his instrumental role in coordinating efforts through JPAC and CEC initiatives. His professional undertakings include training and advising small-scale and Indigenous coffee producer cooperatives, a step towards ensuring a greener future for North America.

Research for Climate Resilience

Advertisment

Furthermore, Prado's work involves extensive research aimed at increasing the resilience of coffee varieties to climate change. His commitment to environmental sustainability extends to his role as a founding member of organic coffee cooperatives. He currently holds the position of president of the Steering Committee of the Mexican Certification Authority for Ecological Products and Processes (Certimex).

CEC's 30 Years of Sustainability Advocacy

The CEC, now celebrating its 30th anniversary, is a tri-national organization formed by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, with a mandate to tackle environmental issues and foster sustainable development in North America. The appointment of Prado as the new chair of JPAC only further solidifies the organization's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.