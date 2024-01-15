en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Centenario Gold Corp. Begins Drilling at Eden Project in Mexico’s Gold-Rich Sinaloa Region

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Centenario Gold Corp. Begins Drilling at Eden Project in Mexico’s Gold-Rich Sinaloa Region

Centenario Gold Corp., a recently public mining company, has embarked on its inaugural drilling program at the Eden Project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The area is known for its untapped gold veins, and the company’s goal is to capitalize on this potential. Sinaloa, a region rich in mineral resources, is home to Mexico’s mining industry, which ranks fourth globally in terms of foreign investment and has only explored less than 40% of its potential mining assets.

Eden Project: A Goldmine in Sinaloa

The Eden Project is situated near the historical mining town of Cosala within the Guadalupe los Reyes Mining District. The project encompasses three mineral concessions spanning 5,689 hectares, showcasing high-grade gold and silver vein structures. Its strategic location adjacent to the Nuestra Señora producing mine and Prime Mining’s Los Reyes property, both of which recently doubled their resource estimates, makes it a promising venture in the mining sector.

First Phase of Centenario’s Drilling Program

The first phase of Centenario’s drilling program is designed to complete 10 to 12 core holes totaling around 1,500 meters, with the primary target being the Buenavista vein-breccia structure. The drilling campaign is set to wrap up by early February, with three out of five holes already logged and sampled. The company has conducted an exhaustive exploration program, collecting over 220 rock samples and executing geochemical and geophysical surveys.

Looking Ahead: Centenario’s Potential

Centenario Gold Corp. is optimistic about the positive results and developments from its drilling program and believes that it could potentially be a takeover target. Such a scenario would provide an exit strategy for its shareholders, marking a new chapter in Centenario’s journey as a public mining company.

0
Business Mexico
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
27 seconds ago
Ethereum Could Rally to $3,400, Predicts Analyst Ali Martinez
Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has been demonstrating an upward trend, with renowned analyst Ali Martinez predicting a possible surge to $3,400. The currency, which recently broke past the $2,500 mark for the first time since May 2022, has experienced a slight pullback, now hovering just under $2,600. However, the overall momentum
Ethereum Could Rally to $3,400, Predicts Analyst Ali Martinez
Fratelli Cosulich Orders Methanol-Fueled Tanker for Greener Maritime Future
1 min ago
Fratelli Cosulich Orders Methanol-Fueled Tanker for Greener Maritime Future
Selective Insurance Group Inc. Demonstrates Consistent Growth in Financial Sector
3 mins ago
Selective Insurance Group Inc. Demonstrates Consistent Growth in Financial Sector
Karora Resources Inc. Hits Gold with Record-Breaking 2023 Production
35 seconds ago
Karora Resources Inc. Hits Gold with Record-Breaking 2023 Production
Ferrotec Boosts Malaysia's Semiconductor Industry with New Operations
40 seconds ago
Ferrotec Boosts Malaysia's Semiconductor Industry with New Operations
Understanding the Great Resignation: Insights and Strategies from a Comprehensive Study
47 seconds ago
Understanding the Great Resignation: Insights and Strategies from a Comprehensive Study
Latest Headlines
World News
Controversy Over Paid Signatures for Constitutional Amendment in the Philippines
14 seconds
Controversy Over Paid Signatures for Constitutional Amendment in the Philippines
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
58 seconds
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
1 min
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
1 min
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
1 min
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
1 min
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
5 mins
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
6 mins
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
6 mins
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
16 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
36 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app