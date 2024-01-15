Centenario Gold Corp. Begins Drilling at Eden Project in Mexico’s Gold-Rich Sinaloa Region

Centenario Gold Corp., a recently public mining company, has embarked on its inaugural drilling program at the Eden Project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The area is known for its untapped gold veins, and the company’s goal is to capitalize on this potential. Sinaloa, a region rich in mineral resources, is home to Mexico’s mining industry, which ranks fourth globally in terms of foreign investment and has only explored less than 40% of its potential mining assets.

Eden Project: A Goldmine in Sinaloa

The Eden Project is situated near the historical mining town of Cosala within the Guadalupe los Reyes Mining District. The project encompasses three mineral concessions spanning 5,689 hectares, showcasing high-grade gold and silver vein structures. Its strategic location adjacent to the Nuestra Señora producing mine and Prime Mining’s Los Reyes property, both of which recently doubled their resource estimates, makes it a promising venture in the mining sector.

First Phase of Centenario’s Drilling Program

The first phase of Centenario’s drilling program is designed to complete 10 to 12 core holes totaling around 1,500 meters, with the primary target being the Buenavista vein-breccia structure. The drilling campaign is set to wrap up by early February, with three out of five holes already logged and sampled. The company has conducted an exhaustive exploration program, collecting over 220 rock samples and executing geochemical and geophysical surveys.

Looking Ahead: Centenario’s Potential

Centenario Gold Corp. is optimistic about the positive results and developments from its drilling program and believes that it could potentially be a takeover target. Such a scenario would provide an exit strategy for its shareholders, marking a new chapter in Centenario’s journey as a public mining company.