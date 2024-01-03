en English
Business

Canuc Resources Corporation Kickstarts Geological Mapping at San Javier Silver-Gold Project

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
Canuc Resources Corporation Kickstarts Geological Mapping at San Javier Silver-Gold Project

Canuc Resources Corporation, a rapidly evolving junior resource company, has made a significant move by launching a comprehensive geological mapping and sampling program at the San Javier Silver-Gold Project, one of the promising sites in Sonora State, Mexico. The program is primarily designed to target a region that holds potential for Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) deposits. The main objective is to gather vital data for a forthcoming drilling program.

Unveiling the hidden treasures of San Javier

Canuc’s initiative will focus on a large magnetic-high anomaly that was detected during a meticulous magnetic survey conducted in 2021. Alongside this, the program will also concentrate on another anomaly with a diameter of 800 meters, located southeast of the magnetic-high. This anomaly is characterized by evidence of anomalous copper and gold. Notably, these anomalies correlate with areas that have yielded high silver grades and been sites of extensive artisanal mining activity in the past.

Canuc’s strategic approach to exploration

Canuc’s CEO, Christopher Berlet, has underscored the vital importance of understanding the structural controls related to the IOCG deposit type. The company aims not only to confirm the IOCG thesis but also to discover significant silver mineralization at the San Javier site. In a strategic move to bolster their exploration and development objectives, Canuc has consolidated 28 contiguous claims in the San Javier mining camp, assuring a comprehensive coverage of key geological features of the San Javier IOCG system.

Revenue generation beyond mining

Apart from its mining venture, Canuc also generates a healthy revenue stream from natural gas production in Texas. This diversification adds a layer of financial stability to the company’s operations. However, as with any resource company, the forward-looking statements about the project are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and government regulations. All the information provided in the release has been approved by Seymour M. Sears, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Business Mexico
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

