en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Probes Gatos Silver, Inc. Amidst Class Action Complaint

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Probes Gatos Silver, Inc. Amidst Class Action Complaint

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a renowned shareholder rights law firm, has initiated investigations into potential claims on behalf of long-term stockholders of Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO). This move stems from a class action complaint lodged against Gatos Silver on February 23, 2022, covering the Class Period from October 28, 2020, to January 25, 2022. The probe extends to individuals who acquired shares around the company’s IPO on October 28, 2020.

Allegations of Misrepresentation

The heart of the litigation revolves around allegations that Gatos Silver disseminated false and misleading statements concerning its Cerro Los Gatos (CLG) mine in Mexico. Gatos Silver’s 2020 Technical Report, a document of significant importance to investors, claimed the CLG deposit housed approximately 9.6 million diluted tonnes of proven and probable mineral reserves.

Significant Errors in the Report

However, the complaint alleges that the 2020 Technical Report was riddled with substantial errors, leading to an overstatement of the mineral reserves by up to 50%. This matter gained public attention on January 25, 2022, when Gatos Silver admitted to inaccuracies in the 2020 Technical Report. The company indicated an overestimation in the CLG mineral reserves, anticipating a potential reduction in the metal content of the mineral reserve by 30% to 50%.

Impact on Share Price

Following this revelation, Gatos Silver’s share price experienced a precipitous drop by up to 70% on January 26, 2022. This dramatic decrease has severely impacted long-term stockholders of Gatos Silver. In response, Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is inviting those affected by these events to reach out for more information about their rights and potential claims.

In the wake of these events, the shareholder’s case filed in the US District Court for the District of Delaware has gained prominence. The complaint alleges that Gatos Silver Inc.’s directors made declarations supporting the reliability of a technical report on mineral reserves at the Mexican mine that proved to be excessively optimistic. This is the second derivative suit within a month alleging that board members caused the company to misrepresent the activities at the mine. This follows the announcement of a proposed $21 million settlement with investors.

0
Business Mexico
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 mins ago
Major Financial Institutions Gear Up for Earnings Season: Will It Move the Market?
In a week that is proving pivotal for the financial industry, a number of major institutions are poised to unveil their quarterly earnings. This follows a disappointing performance from Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo, which failed to meet Wall Street’s expectations, causing a slight decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Investment
Major Financial Institutions Gear Up for Earnings Season: Will It Move the Market?
Hamamat Africa Condemns Videographers' Unprofessional Conduct, Upholds Ethical Standards
16 mins ago
Hamamat Africa Condemns Videographers' Unprofessional Conduct, Upholds Ethical Standards
Federal Reserve Considers Adjustments to Basel III Endgame Amid Escalating Concerns
18 mins ago
Federal Reserve Considers Adjustments to Basel III Endgame Amid Escalating Concerns
Delaware Farmers Markets: Record Sales and Growing Popularity
8 mins ago
Delaware Farmers Markets: Record Sales and Growing Popularity
Ferrari's XX Program Evolution: Shift Signaled with Road-Legal SF90 XX
10 mins ago
Ferrari's XX Program Evolution: Shift Signaled with Road-Legal SF90 XX
Jalandhar's Strategic Plan to Curb Traffic and Support Street Vendors
11 mins ago
Jalandhar's Strategic Plan to Curb Traffic and Support Street Vendors
Latest Headlines
World News
Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division
18 seconds
Rose Namajunas Takes on Amanda Ribas in Flyweight Division
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
42 seconds
Jiri Lehecka Reveals His Love for Australia and Tennis Journey Insights
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
50 seconds
Enterprise Ends Pleasant Valley's 22-Game Winning Streak in EAL
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
1 min
Filipino Cue Artist Carlo Biado Triumphs at Chinese Taipei Open
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
1 min
UConn Freshman Ashlynn Shade: A Rising Star On and Off the Court
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
4 mins
Veteran Election Observer Jasmine Tully Critiques 12th Parliamentary Election Conduct
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
4 mins
UCI Enforces New Rule Restricting Brake Lever Angle for Enhanced Safety
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
4 mins
Detroit Lions Superfans Revel in Playoff Glory: A Dream Realized
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
5 mins
Hypnosis: A New Pathway to Alleviating Chronic Pain
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app