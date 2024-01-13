Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Probes Gatos Silver, Inc. Amidst Class Action Complaint

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a renowned shareholder rights law firm, has initiated investigations into potential claims on behalf of long-term stockholders of Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO). This move stems from a class action complaint lodged against Gatos Silver on February 23, 2022, covering the Class Period from October 28, 2020, to January 25, 2022. The probe extends to individuals who acquired shares around the company’s IPO on October 28, 2020.

Allegations of Misrepresentation

The heart of the litigation revolves around allegations that Gatos Silver disseminated false and misleading statements concerning its Cerro Los Gatos (CLG) mine in Mexico. Gatos Silver’s 2020 Technical Report, a document of significant importance to investors, claimed the CLG deposit housed approximately 9.6 million diluted tonnes of proven and probable mineral reserves.

Significant Errors in the Report

However, the complaint alleges that the 2020 Technical Report was riddled with substantial errors, leading to an overstatement of the mineral reserves by up to 50%. This matter gained public attention on January 25, 2022, when Gatos Silver admitted to inaccuracies in the 2020 Technical Report. The company indicated an overestimation in the CLG mineral reserves, anticipating a potential reduction in the metal content of the mineral reserve by 30% to 50%.

Impact on Share Price

Following this revelation, Gatos Silver’s share price experienced a precipitous drop by up to 70% on January 26, 2022. This dramatic decrease has severely impacted long-term stockholders of Gatos Silver. In response, Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is inviting those affected by these events to reach out for more information about their rights and potential claims.

In the wake of these events, the shareholder’s case filed in the US District Court for the District of Delaware has gained prominence. The complaint alleges that Gatos Silver Inc.’s directors made declarations supporting the reliability of a technical report on mineral reserves at the Mexican mine that proved to be excessively optimistic. This is the second derivative suit within a month alleging that board members caused the company to misrepresent the activities at the mine. This follows the announcement of a proposed $21 million settlement with investors.