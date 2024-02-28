Boosting Life: IMSS Leads Organ Transplants in Mexico, Aiming to Surpass Previous Records

Organ transplants are pivotal in saving lives, yet in Mexico, the practice is far from commonplace, with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) at the forefront, conducting 45% of the country's transplants. In 2023, IMSS achieved 3,392 organ transplants and is on track to exceed this number in 2024, with 421 transplants by the seventh week. This effort is significant in a country where organ and tissue donation rates are low, attributed to ignorance, fear, and disinterest among the populace.

Advertisment

The Vanguard of Organ Transplants

IMSS has emerged as a leader in organ and tissue procurement, making substantial contributions to the field. With a comprehensive approach, IMSS has managed to perform thousands of transplants, benefiting individuals aged between two to 85 who have experienced brain death. These transplants include vital organs such as hearts, lungs, and livers, as well as tissues like corneas and skin, showcasing the wide impact of their program.

Transforming Lives Through Donation

Advertisment

Organ and tissue donations offer a new lease on life for recipients, with cornea transplants restoring vision and skin grafts aiding burn victims. Orthopedic surgeries benefit from bone tissue, while heart valve replacements rejuvenate hearts, underscoring the varied and critical benefits of transplantation. The IMSS's efforts also include a notable achievement in cornea processing, with its High Specialty Medical Unit leading in productivity nationwide by processing nearly 1,600 corneas in 2023.

National Recognition and Future Prospects

The IMSS's dedication to advancing organ transplantation is recognized nationally, with efforts to increase awareness and registration for organ and tissue donation among the Mexican population. As the institute aims to surpass previous transplant records, the focus remains on saving more lives through increased donation rates, showcasing the critical role of organ transplants in Mexico's healthcare landscape.