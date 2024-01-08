Benito’s Journey: From Ciudad Juarez to Africam Safari Park Amidst Health Concerns

In the bustling city of Ciudad Juarez, a giraffe named Benito has become the center of an escalating animal rights issue. With the harsh winter winds lashing at speeds of 25 miles per hour and temperatures forecasted to plummet to a chilling 25 degrees Fahrenheit, concerns for Benito’s well-being have grown substantially. Ana Felix, a committed animal rights activist from the local group ‘We Are Your Voice’, has been leading the charge to ensure Benito’s well-being.

Public Outcry for Benito’s Relocation

After months of relentless social media campaigns underlining the deplorable conditions Benito has been enduring, the public outcry has finally been heard. The government of Chihuahua has concurred to relocate Benito to a more conducive environment – the renowned Africam Safari park in Puebla. Known for its safari-style setting, Africam Safari allows its resident animals ample space to wander within large enclosures, mimicking their natural habitats.

Profepa Stepping In

The Attorney General’s Office for Environmental Protection, or Profepa, is presently overseeing the administrative aspects of Benito’s transfer. This includes the completion of several days of paperwork, ensuring a smooth transition for Benito from the cold confines of Ciudad Juarez to the expansive enclosures of Africam Safari.

Turning Point for Animal Rights in Mexico

This move marks a significant turning point in animal rights in Mexico. The relentless efforts of activists over eight months, collecting evidence of mistreatment, rallying support through petitions, and organizing protests, have finally paid off. Their work, supported by the governor of Chihuahua, María Eugenia Campos Galván, and Profepa, signifies a promising shift towards a future where the well-being of animals is prioritized.