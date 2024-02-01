Banco Santander's Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations Despite Lower Earnings Per Share

Banco Santander, the Spanish banking giant, unveiled the results of its Q4 2023 earnings on Thursday. Despite falling short of the anticipated earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18, with an actual EPS of $0.17, the bank declared record-breaking results. A net profit of $11.1 billion and the procurement of 5 million new customers painted a picture of robust growth and expansion.

Unprecedented Profit and Customer Growth

Amidst the backdrop of slight EPS disappointment, the bank announced a record net profit of $11.1 billion, underscoring a strong performance in retail and commercial banking. This achievement was particularly noticeable in Europe and Mexico, where revenue soared by double digits. Furthermore, the bank welcomed 5 million new customers, signalling an upward trajectory in its market share and customer base.

Sturdy Operational Performance

The financial year 2023 saw Banco Santander's operational performance reach new heights, with a record net operating income of $32 billion. The bank's net interest income experienced a 12% rise, or 16% in constant euros, while net fee income also saw an increase, propelled by network effects. The cost of risk concluded at 1.18%, a figure better than the bank's guidance.

Balance Sheet Consolidation

2023 witnessed Banco Santander consolidating its balance sheet, fuelled by deposit growth, sound asset quality, and increased organic capital generation. The bank's CET1 ratio remained stable at 12.3%, even after accounting for share buybacks. The bank's shareholder remuneration is projected to be almost 50% higher than the previous year, following approval.

Investing in the Future

Executives at the bank highlighted their commitment to the future, underscoring the progress towards a more integrated model and the successful execution of their strategy. The completion of the five global businesses is set to leverage local leadership and global scale to drive customer growth, efficiency, and profitability.