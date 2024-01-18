en English
Mexico

Aztec Minerals Reveals Encouraging Gold Discoveries at Cervantes Project, Mexico

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Aztec Minerals Reveals Encouraging Gold Discoveries at Cervantes Project, Mexico

Aztec Minerals Corp., a prominent mineral exploration company, has unveiled initial gold findings from its Q4 2023 Reverse Circulation (RC) exploration drilling program at the California gold zone of the Cervantes project, situated in Sonora, Mexico. The first trio of thirteen RC drill holes — designated CAL23-032 to 034 — intersected gold mineralization within the California intrusive porphyry complex, thereby extending the zone West, North, and deeper.

High-Grade Gold Intersection

Of particular note, hole CAL23-034, which extends the zone to the Northwest, demonstrated promising results, inclusive of a high-grade intersection of 13.8 grams per tonne (gpT) Au over a span of 1.52 meters.

Exploration Objectives

The drilling program’s mission was twofold — to enlarge the known mineralized zone, and to augment the geological understanding of the project. To date, almost all holes drilled at the California Zone have struck near-surface, oxidized gold mineralization accompanied by minor copper values. This mineralization appears to be disseminated in disseminations, fractures, and veinlets within a Quartz-feldspar porphyry intrusive complex.

California Zone: A Goldmine of Opportunity

The California zone, as per drilling data, measures approximately 1,100 meters in length by 730 meters in width and remains open in all directions. The goals of the 2021-2024 exploration program are multifaceted: to delineate the open pit, heap leach gold potential of the porphyry oxide cap at California, evaluate deeper gold-copper porphyry sulfide mineralization, probe for extensions at California North and Jasper, and gather samples for metallurgical testing.

The Cervantes project is strategically positioned within Mexico’s Laramide porphyry copper belt, neighbored by several notable mining operations. As such, this development by Aztec Minerals Corp. — with further projects in Sonora, Mexico, and southern Arizona — represents a significant stride in gold exploration within the region.

0
Mexico
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

