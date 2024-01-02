en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mexico

Acapulco’s Resilience: From Hurricane Devastation to Holiday Destination

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
Acapulco’s Resilience: From Hurricane Devastation to Holiday Destination

On the dawn of 2024, Acapulco, the jewel city in the state of Guerrero, Mexico, witnessed a remarkable rebound, welcoming a surge of tourists with hotel occupancy soaring to a hearty 87.5%. This recovery paints a picture of resilience and optimism, as the city overcame the extensive damage inflicted by Hurricane Otis just three months ago, which had left 80% of the city’s hotels in a state of disrepair.

A Holiday Season Marked by Resilience

The city’s hotels, offering a total of 4,534 rooms, were braced for the holiday rush with occupancy rates displaying a fascinating variation across different areas – ‘Traditional’ humming at 60.6%, ‘Golden’ glittering at a near-full 97%, and ‘Diamond’ dazzling at 89.3%. Tourist-favorite beaches, such as Icacos Beach and Caleta y Caletilla, were bathed in sunlight and laughter, echoing with the joyful chatter of tourists.

New Year’s Eve painted a picture of unity and celebration, as families thronged the beaches and the iconic Costera Miguel Alemán boardwalk. The air was rich with the enticing aroma of home-cooked dishes and a local cacao-based drink, chilate, adding a unique, authentic flavor to the celebrations. The city’s restaurants, although operating at reduced capacity, with some like El Anzuelo at a mere 20%, added to the festive spirit.

A New Dawn for Acapulco

As the city bid adieu to 2023, Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda’s New Year’s Eve speech rang through Acapulco, her words imbued with optimism, underscoring the people’s resilience and unity. The night sky was set ablaze with a breathtaking fireworks display, accompanied by a drone show that weaved messages of gratitude and strength.

Guerrero’s other tourist hotspots, Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo and Taxco, also saw their occupancy rates surge to 94% and 98%, respectively, mirroring Acapulco’s resurgence.

Recovery from Hurricane Otis

Underlining Acapulco’s recovery is the shadow of Hurricane Otis, the most potent hurricane to lash Mexico’s Pacific coast, causing 50 fatalities and leaving 31 people still unaccounted for. The city, just three months ago, was in ruins, with the tourism industry, the lifeblood of Acapulco, brought to its knees. Hotels, restaurants, and businesses were operating at minimum capacity or had shuttered indefinitely, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

Today, Acapulco’s resilience and the dedication of its people, coupled with the support of Governor Pineda, have breathed new life into the city, heralding a new dawn for this Mexican paradise.

0
Mexico
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Maestro Dobel Tequila Launches Second Annual Atelier: Trajineras Edition

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Tako Maki: A Unique Fusion of Mexican and Japanese Cuisines Reopens in Sierra Vista

By BNN Correspondents

The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Revitalizing Tradition: A Look into the Modernization of Kanasin Market

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Christian Chávez: A Journey from Pop Star to LGBTQ+ Advocate ...
@Mexico · 46 mins
Christian Chávez: A Journey from Pop Star to LGBTQ+ Advocate ...
heart comment 0
Music Industry’s Legal Symphony: Notable Battles of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Music Industry's Legal Symphony: Notable Battles of 2023
Luke Bryan Gears Up for Annual Crash My Playa Event in Cancun

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Luke Bryan Gears Up for Annual Crash My Playa Event in Cancun
31 Migrants Abducted in Mexico: A Harrowing Tale of Human Trafficking

By María Alejandra Trujillo

31 Migrants Abducted in Mexico: A Harrowing Tale of Human Trafficking
Bachelorette’s Bryan Abasolo Files for Divorce from Rachel Lindsay

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Bachelorette's Bryan Abasolo Files for Divorce from Rachel Lindsay
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
1 min
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
1 min
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
1 min
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
1 min
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
1 min
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
1 min
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
2 mins
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
Super Bowl Logo Conspiracy Theory Fuels Speculation About Game's Contenders
2 mins
Super Bowl Logo Conspiracy Theory Fuels Speculation About Game's Contenders
49ers' Fred Warner Addresses Missed Tackles; Team Clinches No. 1 NFC Seed
2 mins
49ers' Fred Warner Addresses Missed Tackles; Team Clinches No. 1 NFC Seed
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
17 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app