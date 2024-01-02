Acapulco’s Resilience: From Hurricane Devastation to Holiday Destination

On the dawn of 2024, Acapulco, the jewel city in the state of Guerrero, Mexico, witnessed a remarkable rebound, welcoming a surge of tourists with hotel occupancy soaring to a hearty 87.5%. This recovery paints a picture of resilience and optimism, as the city overcame the extensive damage inflicted by Hurricane Otis just three months ago, which had left 80% of the city’s hotels in a state of disrepair.

A Holiday Season Marked by Resilience

The city’s hotels, offering a total of 4,534 rooms, were braced for the holiday rush with occupancy rates displaying a fascinating variation across different areas – ‘Traditional’ humming at 60.6%, ‘Golden’ glittering at a near-full 97%, and ‘Diamond’ dazzling at 89.3%. Tourist-favorite beaches, such as Icacos Beach and Caleta y Caletilla, were bathed in sunlight and laughter, echoing with the joyful chatter of tourists.

New Year’s Eve painted a picture of unity and celebration, as families thronged the beaches and the iconic Costera Miguel Alemán boardwalk. The air was rich with the enticing aroma of home-cooked dishes and a local cacao-based drink, chilate, adding a unique, authentic flavor to the celebrations. The city’s restaurants, although operating at reduced capacity, with some like El Anzuelo at a mere 20%, added to the festive spirit.

A New Dawn for Acapulco

As the city bid adieu to 2023, Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda’s New Year’s Eve speech rang through Acapulco, her words imbued with optimism, underscoring the people’s resilience and unity. The night sky was set ablaze with a breathtaking fireworks display, accompanied by a drone show that weaved messages of gratitude and strength.

Guerrero’s other tourist hotspots, Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo and Taxco, also saw their occupancy rates surge to 94% and 98%, respectively, mirroring Acapulco’s resurgence.

Recovery from Hurricane Otis

Underlining Acapulco’s recovery is the shadow of Hurricane Otis, the most potent hurricane to lash Mexico’s Pacific coast, causing 50 fatalities and leaving 31 people still unaccounted for. The city, just three months ago, was in ruins, with the tourism industry, the lifeblood of Acapulco, brought to its knees. Hotels, restaurants, and businesses were operating at minimum capacity or had shuttered indefinitely, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

Today, Acapulco’s resilience and the dedication of its people, coupled with the support of Governor Pineda, have breathed new life into the city, heralding a new dawn for this Mexican paradise.