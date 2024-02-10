Metal De Facto Releases Epic Symphonic Power Metal Album 'Land Of The Rising Sun - pt. I'

Finnish power metal band Metal De Facto has released their highly anticipated album 'Land Of The Rising Sun - pt. I' via Rockshots Records. This symphonic journey through realms of power and grandeur showcases the band's melodic prowess and epic storytelling, with each track delivering fierce and epic compositions.

Symphony of Strength

Metal De Facto's latest offering, 'Land Of The Rising Sun - pt. I', is a testament to their mastery of the power metal genre. The album, inspired by Japanese culture, is filled with soaring guitar solos, thunderous drumming, and an orchestral symphony that amplifies the band's signature sound.

The tracks on the album are a blend of power and finesse, with fierce compositions that evoke images of ancient Japanese warriors and the majesty of the land they fought for. The band's lead guitarist, Esa Orjatsalo, describes the album as "a symphony of strength, a tribute to the spirit of the samurai."

A Sonic Journey through Japanese Culture

The album's title, 'Land Of The Rising Sun - pt. I', is a nod to Japan's ancient name, and the band has taken great care to ensure that the music reflects the richness of Japanese culture. From the opening track, 'Rise Amaterasu', which invokes the Shinto sun goddess, to the closing track, '47 Ronin', which tells the story of the famous group of samurai, the album is a sonic journey through Japanese history and mythology.

The band's lead vocalist, Mikael Salo, explains that the album is "a tribute to Japan and its people. We wanted to create something that would honor their culture and history, and we hope that listeners will feel that connection when they listen to the music."

A Two-Part Epic

'Land Of The Rising Sun - pt. I' is the first of a two-part series, with the second part due to be released later this year. The band has described the two albums as a "single epic story" that will take listeners on a journey through the history and mythology of Japan.

The album is available in CD, Vinyl Black, and Transparent Splatter Vinyl formats, and fans can expect to hear the band performing live in Tampere and Helsinki in February 2024. With their powerful sound and epic storytelling, Metal De Facto is sure to deliver a live show that will leave audiences breathless.

In a world where music often feels disposable, Metal De Facto's 'Land Of The Rising Sun - pt. I' is a breath of fresh air. It is an album that demands to be heard, that demands to be felt. It is an album that speaks to the power of music, to its ability to transport us to other worlds, to other times. It is an album that is, quite simply, a masterpiece.

As the final notes of '47 Ronin' fade away, listeners are left with a sense of awe and wonder. Metal De Facto has crafted a symphonic journey through the realms of power and grandeur, a journey that is both fierce and melodic, both epic and intimate. 'Land Of The Rising Sun - pt. I' is more than just an album; it is a testament to the power of music, and to the enduring spirit of the samurai.