Melbourne Enacts New Rules to Shield Farmlands Within 100km from Urban Expansion

New planning controls have been introduced to protect farmlands near Melbourne from encroaching urban growth, including restrictions on subdivision and residential and industrial development near agricultural land. These measures aim to safeguard the valuable agricultural land that produces a significant portion of the city's food supply, amidst challenges such as climate change and rising land prices.

Striking a Balance Between Urban Growth and Agriculture

The introduction of special overlays aims to protect the market gardens of Werribee South and Bacchus Marsh, with a focus on prioritizing access to recycled water for these farms. Furthermore, farmers within a 100-kilometer radius of central Melbourne are granted a strengthened "right to farm," shifting the responsibility to new non-farming neighbors to mitigate agricultural activity impacts. This move reflects a broader effort to preserve Melbourne's green wedges and peri-urban farmland against urban sprawl.

Comprehensive Protections and Controls

New controls will limit the scale of group accommodations, exhibition centers, and hotels within Melbourne's 12 green wedge zones. Additionally, new data centers are banned, and land subdivision beyond minimum lot sizes is prohibited in these areas. The government's actions extend protections to agricultural land against not only urban but also extractive uses, such as quarries, which frequently operate inside green wedge zones. Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny's announcement of the Green Wedge and Agricultural Action Plan underscores the commitment to maintaining the delicate balance between housing needs and farming on Melbourne's outskirts.

Ensuring the Future of Melbourne's Green Wedges

While the new planning controls represent a significant step forward in protecting Melbourne's agricultural land, challenges remain in managing the tension between productive and environmental land uses within green wedge zones. Experts advocate for a hierarchy where biodiversity conservation takes precedence, highlighting the importance of these areas in protecting biodiversity while sustaining agriculture. The move to safeguard Melbourne's farmlands and green wedges is a testament to the city's commitment to sustainability and the preservation of its unique environmental assets amidst rapid urbanization.