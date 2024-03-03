Maybank Islamic Launches $370,000 Ramadhan Relief for 6,000 Families Across 11 Countries

In an inspiring act of generosity, Maybank Islamic has initiated a substantial Ramadhan relief effort, targeting over 6,000 Muslim families in need across 11 countries. This initiative, fueled by a $370,000 fund, kicked off in Cambodia, marking a significant move towards supporting underprivileged communities during the holy month of Ramadan.

Comprehensive Aid Across Nations

Launching the programme in Cambodia, Rath Sophoan, CEO of Maybank Cambodia, along with senior management, distributed essential food items to 200 families in Kampot province. This effort is part of Maybank Islamic's broader mission to humanize financial services and support community welfare globally. Partnering with various humanitarian organizations, the bank aims to reach families in Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, Laos, Thailand, Brunei, the Rohingya Muslim community in Bangladesh, and the UAE, reinforcing its commitment to social impact and community support.

Empathy and Support During Ramadan

The distributed food boxes contain crucial supplies to help families prepare for Ramadan, reflecting the essence of empathy and mutual support that the month symbolizes. Ramadan, a period for self-discipline, empathy, and generosity, sees Muslims worldwide engaging in fasting, prayer, and acts of charity. Maybank Islamic's initiative aligns with these values, aiming to alleviate the financial burdens of the less fortunate and foster a sense of community and resilience.

A Milestone of Service and Support

Since its inception in 2013, Maybank's Regional Ramadhan Relief Programme has impacted the lives of over 100,000 families, with contributions exceeding $3.5 million. This year's initiative not only continues this legacy of support but also celebrates Maybank Cambodia's 30th anniversary of operations. The bank's commitment to expanding its services to include local businesses and support for underprivileged communities highlights its dedication to economic development and social well-being in the ASEAN region and beyond.

As Ramadan approaches, Maybank Islamic's effort stands as a testament to the power of collective support and the enduring spirit of generosity. It underscores the significant role that corporate entities can play in addressing social challenges and supporting community welfare, setting a benchmark for social responsibility initiatives globally.