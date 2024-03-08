President Murmu to Bolster India-Mauritius Ties at National Day, Inaugurates Projects

New Delhi: In a significant move to enhance bilateral relations, President of India Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Mauritius from March 11 to 13, marking her presence as the chief guest at the Mauritian National Day celebrations on March 12. This visit not only continues the tradition of high-level exchanges between India and Mauritius but also aims to deepen the multifaceted relationship between the two nations.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

During her visit, President Murmu will engage in bilateral meetings with Mauritian President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth. These discussions are anticipated to cover a wide range of topics, further solidifying the already strong ties between India and Mauritius. Additionally, Murmu and Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate 14 India-assisted projects, showcasing the broad spectrum of India's development partnership with Mauritius. This collaboration underscores the commitment of both countries to support each other's development goals.

Deepening Cultural and Historical Ties

President Murmu's itinerary also includes visits to significant historical and cultural sites, such as the Aapravasi Ghat and the Intercontinental Slavery Museum, which highlight the shared history and heritage between India and Mauritius. By paying homage to Mauritian leaders and addressing the youth at the University of Mauritius, President Murmu aims to foster closer people-to-people ties and encourage cultural exchange between the two nations.

Future Prospects and Bilateral Agreements

The visit is also set to witness the signing of several bilateral agreements, aimed at enhancing institutional collaboration and capacity building. These agreements will pave the way for future cooperation in various fields, further strengthening the bilateral relationship. President Murmu's engagement with the Indian diaspora and Indian community at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute further highlights the importance of diaspora ties in the overall bilateral relations.

This visit by President Droupadi Murmu not only reaffirms the longstanding and enduring ties between India and Mauritius but also sets the stage for a new chapter in their partnership. By focusing on shared development goals, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people ties, both nations look forward to a future of mutual prosperity and closer collaboration.