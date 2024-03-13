President Murmu Announces 'New Bharat' Trajectory, Bolsters India-Mauritius Ties

During a state visit to Mauritius, President Droupadi Murmu declared India's dynamic and progressive advancements, positioning the nation on the verge of becoming one of the top three global economies. Highlighting the deep-rooted ties and bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius, President Murmu's visit underscored a shared history and a future of mutual growth and development. Her announcement regarding the extension of OCI card eligibility to Indian origins of the 7th generation opens new avenues for young Mauritians, further strengthening the connection between the two nations.

Historic Ties and Bilateral Cooperation

India and Mauritius share a long-standing relationship, with cooperation spanning various sectors. President Murmu's visit to the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Port Louis not only highlighted the significance of March 12 for both countries but also celebrated the enduring friendship based on mutual respect and shared values. The visit saw the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement in 2021, a landmark move to boost bilateral trade and economic ties, and the announcement of OCI card eligibility extension, demonstrating India's commitment to nurturing its relationship with Mauritius.

Strengthening Economic and Defence Ties

The agreement signed between India and Mauritius is poised to significantly enhance economic linkages, with India promising to support Mauritius in various capacities, including defence and military cooperation. This collaboration is not only a testament to the robust partnership but also positions Mauritius as a vital ally in India's efforts to expand its economic footprint in Africa. President Murmu's meetings with top leaders in Mauritius and her participation in the 56th Mauritius Independence Day celebrations as the Chief Guest were symbolic gestures reinforcing the strong ties between the two countries.

Implications and Future Prospects

The visit by President Murmu marks a pivotal moment in the India-Mauritius relationship, promising to usher in a new era of cooperation and growth for both nations. With India's continued support and Mauritius's strategic position, the partnership is set to explore new horizons, particularly in economic and defence cooperation. The extension of OCI card eligibility is a significant step towards engaging the younger generation of Mauritians of Indian origin, fostering a deeper connection with their ancestral land. As both countries look forward to capitalizing on their historic ties, the future holds immense potential for mutually beneficial collaborations.