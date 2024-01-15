en English
Mauritius

Mauritius Grapples with Severe Flooding as Tropical Cyclone Approaches

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
Mauritius Grapples with Severe Flooding as Tropical Cyclone Approaches

The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius is grappling with severe flooding due to the imminent arrival of a tropical cyclone, which has already wreaked havoc on the French overseas territory of Reunion. The cyclone, ominously edging closer to Mauritius, has spurred a flurry of images on local media showing the extent of flooding, with vehicles getting submerged or carried away by the surging waters. The escalating situation led to the closure of the island’s airport and disrupted daily activities, underscoring the safety and infrastructural risks posed by such weather events to Mauritius, a popular tourist destination known for its scenic landscapes.

Impact of Cyclone on Reunion and Mauritius

Tropical Cyclone Belal, moving south-southwestward in the western Indian Ocean, prompted Meteo France La Reunion to issue an orange cyclone warning across the territory, with plans to escalate it to a red warning level later. The Mauritius Meteorological Service has also issued a class one cyclone warning for Mauritius. The heavy rainfall could trigger flooding in low-lying areas and regions with poor drainage systems, making localized evacuations, flash flooding, and landslides a possibility.

Implications of the Impending Cyclone

Flight disruptions at regional airports and temporary port closures are anticipated. There is an increased risk of waterborne diseases due to stagnant pools of water accumulating during and after flooding. Areas forecasted for adverse weather conditions should activate contingency plans, and precautions ought to be taken against insect- and waterborne diseases in the ensuing weeks.

Projected Trajectory of Cyclone Belal

Cyclone Belal is predicted to remain a potent storm throughout the week, affecting parts of the Mascarene Islands in the southern Indian Ocean. The cyclone is rapidly intensifying and is projected to make landfall or pass close to the island of Réunion. It is also expected to drift past the south of Mauritius before veering eastwards towards the island of Rodrigues later in the week. Simultaneously, the monsoon trough is likely to lie across northern Australia, resulting in severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in the northern half of the Northern Territory and northern Queensland.

The situation in Mauritius and Reunion forms part of a broader pattern of tropical cyclones impacting the Indian Ocean region, with these weather phenomena known for causing extensive destruction due to their heavy rains, powerful winds, and flooding. As the cyclone inches closer to Mauritius, authorities are closely tracking its trajectory and bracing for further impacts. The next few days will be critical, and the resilience of the region will be put to a stern test.

Mauritius Weather
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

