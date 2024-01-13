en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mauritius

Mauritius Government Honors Hindu Faith: Grants Two-Hour Break for Shri Ram Mandir Prayers

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
Mauritius Government Honors Hindu Faith: Grants Two-Hour Break for Shri Ram Mandir Prayers

On January 22, 2024, a significant event will take place in the Hindu religious calendar: the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Recognizing the importance of this ceremony, the government of Mauritius has made an unprecedented move. In a nod to the cultural and religious diversity of the nation, it has granted a two-hour break to public officials of the Hindu faith. This time is to be used to participate in the prayers associated with this critical religious event.

A Consecration of Great Importance

The Pran Pratishtha is a consecration ritual that marks the infusion of divine life into the idols within a temple. The ceremony is a significant religious event for Hindus worldwide. The Shri Ram Mandir, located in Ayodhya, is a focal point for the faith. The upcoming ceremony, therefore, holds particular weight and is being celebrated not only in India but also across Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific region.

Recognizing Cultural and Religious Diversity

With this decision, the Mauritian government acknowledges the significance of the event and the importance of Hinduism in Mauritius. Hindus represent approximately 48.5% of the population – the largest religious group in the country. This special provision underscores the government’s commitment to respecting and promoting diverse religious practices within the nation.

Facilitating Participation in a Historic Event

The two-hour break is expected to facilitate the participation of a large number of public officials in the religious event. This move honours their faith and traditions, allowing them to be part of a ceremony that is of profound importance to Hindus around the world. The consecration ceremony will be attended by dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and broadcast on television from Times Square in New York City.

0
Mauritius
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Mauritius

See more
1 hour ago
ReNew Energy Global Refinances Debentures Worth INR 23,910 Million
In an exemplary display of financial acumen, ReNew Energy Global plc, a notable Indian player in the arena of decarbonisation solutions, has successfully refinanced Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) valued at INR 23,910 million. These NCDs were initially issued to India Green Energy Holdings, a Mauritius-based Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). It had previously raised $325 million through
ReNew Energy Global Refinances Debentures Worth INR 23,910 Million
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
4 days ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
4 days ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Mauritius Government Grants Time Off for Hindu Officials for Ram Mandir Inauguration
14 hours ago
Mauritius Government Grants Time Off for Hindu Officials for Ram Mandir Inauguration
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
2 days ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Fashion Brands Pledge $420K in Compensation to Mauritian Workers After Rights Abuse Investigation
3 days ago
Fashion Brands Pledge $420K in Compensation to Mauritian Workers After Rights Abuse Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
50 seconds
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
Avi Lipkin Stirs Controversy with Remarks on Israel's Future Expansion
50 seconds
Avi Lipkin Stirs Controversy with Remarks on Israel's Future Expansion
Homelessness Minister Scraps Proposed Safe Night Space for Women in Northbridge
56 seconds
Homelessness Minister Scraps Proposed Safe Night Space for Women in Northbridge
BJP Leaders Rally for Assaulted Sadhus in West Bengal, Pledge Justice
2 mins
BJP Leaders Rally for Assaulted Sadhus in West Bengal, Pledge Justice
Senate Inquiry into Coles and Woolworths: A Fruitful Endeavor or a Futile Exercise?
2 mins
Senate Inquiry into Coles and Woolworths: A Fruitful Endeavor or a Futile Exercise?
Asa Hutchinson's Principle-Driven Campaign for 2024 Republican Nomination
2 mins
Asa Hutchinson's Principle-Driven Campaign for 2024 Republican Nomination
Youth Discontent Shadows Taiwan's Upcoming Elections
4 mins
Youth Discontent Shadows Taiwan's Upcoming Elections
A Week of Events: From Political Storms to Cinematic Celebrations
4 mins
A Week of Events: From Political Storms to Cinematic Celebrations
Mexico City's Open-Air Gym: A Model for Urban Wellness Initiatives
7 mins
Mexico City's Open-Air Gym: A Model for Urban Wellness Initiatives
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
34 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
42 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
15 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
15 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app