Mauritius Government Honors Hindu Faith: Grants Two-Hour Break for Shri Ram Mandir Prayers

On January 22, 2024, a significant event will take place in the Hindu religious calendar: the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Recognizing the importance of this ceremony, the government of Mauritius has made an unprecedented move. In a nod to the cultural and religious diversity of the nation, it has granted a two-hour break to public officials of the Hindu faith. This time is to be used to participate in the prayers associated with this critical religious event.

A Consecration of Great Importance

The Pran Pratishtha is a consecration ritual that marks the infusion of divine life into the idols within a temple. The ceremony is a significant religious event for Hindus worldwide. The Shri Ram Mandir, located in Ayodhya, is a focal point for the faith. The upcoming ceremony, therefore, holds particular weight and is being celebrated not only in India but also across Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific region.

Recognizing Cultural and Religious Diversity

With this decision, the Mauritian government acknowledges the significance of the event and the importance of Hinduism in Mauritius. Hindus represent approximately 48.5% of the population – the largest religious group in the country. This special provision underscores the government’s commitment to respecting and promoting diverse religious practices within the nation.

Facilitating Participation in a Historic Event

The two-hour break is expected to facilitate the participation of a large number of public officials in the religious event. This move honours their faith and traditions, allowing them to be part of a ceremony that is of profound importance to Hindus around the world. The consecration ceremony will be attended by dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and broadcast on television from Times Square in New York City.