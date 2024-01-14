Mauritius Emphasizes Cultural Unity with Special Leave for Ram Mandir Consecration

On January 22, 2024, the Mauritian government is set to grant a special leave of two hours to its Hindu public officers. This unprecedented move is in observance of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, a monumental religious structure, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The decision reflects the deep cultural and religious significance of the event, not only to the Hindu community in Mauritius but also to its citizens at large, underscoring the importance of diversity and national unity.

A Global Cultural Heritage

The consecration of the Ram Mandir has attracted international attention, highlighting the shared cultural heritage it represents. The event, symbolic of the return of Lord Rama, will also be telecast at Times Square in New York City, exemplifying the widespread recognition and appreciation of this shared heritage. To ensure all citizens of Mauritius can partake in this historic event, the government plans to install projectors for the live broadcast of the ceremony.

Government’s Emphasis on Cultural Linkages

Mauritius Minister Dr. Anjiv Ramdhany compared the consecration ceremony to the festival of Diwali, emphasizing the cultural linkages between Mauritius and India. The government’s decision to grant special leave for the Hindu public officers to engage in spiritual activities and offer prayers at this time is a testament to its recognition of these cultural ties. The government is also actively supporting local celebrations, funding the Sanatan Dharma Federation for the building and upgrading of Mandirs around the country.

The Historical Significance of the Event

The inauguration ceremony, known as Pran Pratishtha, will be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders. The roots of Hinduism in Mauritius trace back to the arrival of Indian laborers during the colonial era. The government’s decision to provide special leave for this event signifies the continued relevance of these historical linkages and the importance of cultural and religious observances in fostering national unity and respect for diversity.