India Extends OCI Card Eligibility to 7th Generation Indian-Origin Mauritians, Bolsters Bilateral Ties

In a historic move, India has expanded the eligibility for the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card to include the 7th generation of Indian-origin individuals in Mauritius, announced President Droupadi Murmu during her state visit. This decision aims to strengthen the cultural and ancestral connections between Mauritius and India, further solidifying the deep-rooted bilateral relations through various collaborative initiatives and development projects.

Strengthening Ancestral Bonds

During the National Day celebrations in Port Louis, President Murmu highlighted the special provision approved by the Indian government, enabling younger Mauritians of Indian descent to gain OCI status. This move not only facilitates a reconnection with their ancestral homeland but also underscores the 'Khoon ka Rishta' or blood relationship, emphasizing the shared heritage and cultural ties between the two nations.

India-Mauritius Development Projects

President Murmu also took the opportunity to underscore the significant India-assisted development projects in Mauritius, including the metro project, a new ENT hospital, and the Supreme Court building. These projects are testament to India's commitment to supporting the well-being of Mauritius. The implementation of UPI and RuPay card settlement systems further exemplify the technological and economic collaboration between India and Mauritius, aimed at connecting economies and people.

Bilateral Talks to Deepen Relations

In addition to the OCI card provision, President Murmu's visit included a 'tete-a-tete' meeting with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jagnauth, focusing on ways to further strengthen the India-Mauritius bilateral relations. The discussions underscored the importance of collaboration across various sectors, including trade, defense, and technology, highlighting the strategic importance of the relationship in the Indian Ocean region.

This landmark decision to extend OCI card eligibility to the 7th generation of Indian-origin Mauritians not only facilitates a deeper connection with their ancestral land but also marks a significant milestone in the enduring friendship and cooperation between India and Mauritius. As both nations look forward to leveraging their shared heritage and values, the strengthened ties promise to yield mutual benefits and contribute to regional stability and prosperity.