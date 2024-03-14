India and Mauritius Sign Key Agreements to Strengthen Financial and Anti-Corruption Cooperation

On March 14, 2024, in a significant move to bolster bilateral relations, India and Mauritius inked four Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cooperation across various sectors. President Droupadi Murmu and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth presided over the ceremony, marking a milestone in strengthening the ties between the two nations. These agreements encompass cooperation in the financial services sector, sharing expertise in public service recruitment, amending the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement, and battling corruption and money laundering.

Advertisment

Deepening Financial Ties

The first MoU, signed between the GIFT International Financial Services Centres Authority of India and the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius, seeks to promote cooperation in the financial services sector. This partnership between GIFT City and FSC Mauritius is positioned to create a framework for exchange of best practices and foster financial innovation and growth in both countries.

Enhancing Governance and Public Service

Advertisment

Furthermore, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) of India and the Public Service Commission of Mauritius agreed to share experiences and expertise in public service recruitment, aiming to improve governance and the effectiveness of public services. This collaboration reflects a mutual commitment to excellence in public administration.

Combating Corruption and Money Laundering

The agreements also focus on strengthening the legal and institutional frameworks to fight corruption and money laundering. An MoU between the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of India and the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) of Mauritius was signed for information sharing and capacity building. Moreover, the protocol to amend the India-Mauritius Double Tax Avoidance Agreement aligns it with the OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Minimum Standards, showcasing a shared dedication to ensuring financial transparency and integrity.

Advertisment

These agreements reflect the deep-rooted friendship and robust partnership between India and Mauritius. By focusing on key areas such as financial services, governance, and anti-corruption measures, both nations aim to create a more prosperous and stable future. The signing of these MoUs not only strengthens the bilateral relationship but also sets a precedent for international cooperation in these critical areas.