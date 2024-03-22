Massive Russian Attack on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Leaves Over a Million Without Power

Russia has launched a significant missile and drone assault on Ukraine's energy sector, marking one of the most extensive attacks on the nation's infrastructure in recent times. This offensive has left more than a million Ukrainians in the dark, signifying a dire turn in the ongoing conflict between the two nations. German Galushchenko, Ukraine's Energy Minister, revealed the scale of the attack, emphasizing the strategic targeting of the country's energy system to induce widespread failure and chaos.

Unprecedented Scale of Attack

The Ukrainian air force reported that Russia deployed 88 missiles and 63 Iranian-made Shahed drones in a coordinated strike against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, including the nation's largest dam and the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant—one of Europe's largest. Despite the air force's efforts to intercept a significant portion of these attacks, with 37 missiles and 55 drones shot down, the damage inflicted has led to severe power outages across several regions. Images circulating on social media platforms illustrate the intensity of the attacks, with fires visible at the DniproHES dam. However, Ukrainian authorities have assured there is no imminent risk of a breach.

Impact and International Reactions

The repercussions of this large-scale assault extend beyond immediate power outages. It highlights a disturbing trend of targeted strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, reminiscent of the attacks in the winter of 2022-23, which left countless Ukrainians without electricity for extended periods. The timing of this assault, coupled with a delay in critical US aid, has significantly hampered Ukraine's ability to safeguard its energy systems against such aggressions. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a stark critique of the lagging international support, juxtaposing the promptness of Russian missiles with the hesitancy of aid packages from allies.