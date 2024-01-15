en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:14 pm EST
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

In an unprecedented event, Mary Donaldson, a Tasmanian native, has risen to the esteemed position of Queen, marking her as the first Australian-born individual to achieve such a royal status. Her ascension to the throne of Denmark, following the abdication of Queen Margrethe II, is a historic milestone in the annals of royal traditions.

A Journey from Tasmania to European Royalty

Mary’s journey from Tasmania to European royalty has fascinated both Danes and Australians for over two decades. Born in Tasmania, Australia, Mary Elizabeth Donaldson became the Queen of Denmark after marrying King Frederik X. The couple has four children together. Mary’s life story is not just about a fairytale transformation; it’s also about her steadfast dedication to philanthropy and advocacy for health, women’s rights, and children’s well-being. It’s these qualities that have endeared her to people around the world, especially her fellow Australians.

Celebrations Marking the Historic Event

As news of Mary’s ascension spread, waves of celebration and joy washed over the people of Denmark and Australia, particularly Tasmanians. The coronation marks a significant milestone in the life of Mary Donaldson, who has garnered admiration for her grace and advocacy. To commemorate this historic occasion, various celebrations and activities have been organized across Australia. The city councils of Hobart and Copenhagen have undertaken a symbolic act of unity by planting a significant tree.

Charitable Donations in Honor of the New Queen

In a testament to the Queen’s philanthropic spirit, both the Tasmanian government and the federal government have announced charitable donations to support causes that are dear to Queen Mary’s heart. This gesture not only honors the new Queen but also serves to underline the importance of the causes she supports.

0
Australia History World
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Australia Supports US Against Houthi Attacks; UK Commits to NATO Exercise
In an escalating geopolitical climate, Australia has pledged support to the United States in a decisive response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is set to make an important visit to the Middle East amidst these developments. Australia’s move comes as a response to Houthi militia’s strikes on commercial
Australia Supports US Against Houthi Attacks; UK Commits to NATO Exercise
Novak Djokovic Expresses Discontent Over New Crowd Rules at Australian Open
5 mins ago
Novak Djokovic Expresses Discontent Over New Crowd Rules at Australian Open
Australian Open First Round: Underdogs, Rising Stars, and Off-Court Stories
6 mins ago
Australian Open First Round: Underdogs, Rising Stars, and Off-Court Stories
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian to Ascend to a Throne
3 mins ago
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian to Ascend to a Throne
Sydney Under Siege: Severe Weather Causes Chaos in New South Wales
4 mins ago
Sydney Under Siege: Severe Weather Causes Chaos in New South Wales
Novak Djokovic's Mixed Feelings Towards New Crowd Rules at Australian Open 2024
4 mins ago
Novak Djokovic's Mixed Feelings Towards New Crowd Rules at Australian Open 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Iranian Fans Show Solidarity with Palestinians Amidst AFC Asian Cup
3 mins
Iranian Fans Show Solidarity with Palestinians Amidst AFC Asian Cup
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in FIH Olympic Qualifiers
3 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in FIH Olympic Qualifiers
Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President William Lie, Defying Beijing
4 mins
Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President William Lie, Defying Beijing
Novak Djokovic's Mixed Feelings Towards New Crowd Rules at Australian Open 2024
4 mins
Novak Djokovic's Mixed Feelings Towards New Crowd Rules at Australian Open 2024
AC Milan Outclasses AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Clash
4 mins
AC Milan Outclasses AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Clash
Dads Design Revolutionary Wearable Breast Pump: A Leap Forward in Baby Care Industry
5 mins
Dads Design Revolutionary Wearable Breast Pump: A Leap Forward in Baby Care Industry
England Grapples with 'Severe Absence' Crisis in Schools: 140,000 Pupils at Stake
5 mins
England Grapples with 'Severe Absence' Crisis in Schools: 140,000 Pupils at Stake
Novak Djokovic Expresses Discontent Over New Crowd Rules at Australian Open
5 mins
Novak Djokovic Expresses Discontent Over New Crowd Rules at Australian Open
Australian Open First Round: Underdogs, Rising Stars, and Off-Court Stories
6 mins
Australian Open First Round: Underdogs, Rising Stars, and Off-Court Stories
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
53 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
16 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
21 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app