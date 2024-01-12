US Imposes Sanctions on Entities Linked to Global Terrorist Al-Jamal

In a recent development, the United States has taken decisive action against entities and vessels associated with Sa’id Ahmad Muhammad Al-Jamal, a globally recognized terrorist. The US has imposed secondary sanctions, as per Executive Orders 13224 and 13886, on these entities for their links to Al-Jamal.

Targeted Entities and Vessels

Among the entities targeted are Cielo Marine Ltd and Global Tech Marine Services Inc. Cielo Marine Ltd, a company established in Hong Kong on May 28, 2023, and Global Tech Marine Services Inc, set up in the Marshall Islands on December 15, 2020, have both been singled out for their connections to Al-Jamal. In addition to these companies, several vessels operating under different flags are also in the crosshairs of these sanctions.

The crude oil tankers FORTUNE GALAXY, MEHLE, and MOLECULE, along with the oil products tanker SINCERE 02, have been identified for their connections to these companies. Consequently, these vessels now face secondary sanctions. Furthermore, an aircraft with the tail number 9H-OKO, a G650 manufactured in 2018 by Emperor Aviation Ltd, has been sanctioned under Executive Order 14024. This order relates to actions undermining the sovereignty of Ukraine by Russia.

Implications of the Sanctions

The issued sanctions are part of a broader strategy to disrupt illicit financial networks that facilitate global terrorism. The assets of the targeted entities and individuals are blocked under these sanctions, and U.S. persons are generally barred from dealing with them. The sanctions aim to halt the financing of Iran’s Quds Force and Yemen’s Houthis, as well as to deter attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

A Response to Global Terrorism and Actions Against Ukraine

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has confirmed that the transfer of ballistic missiles from North Korea to Russia supports Russia’s aggressive war actions, increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people, and undermines the global non-proliferation regime. In response to these actions, the United States has imposed sanctions against Russian entities and an individual involved in the transfer and testing of these missiles.

These sanctions are not only a response to global terrorism but also an effort to protect international peace and security. They reflect the commitment of the US to hold those who undermine the global order accountable for their actions.