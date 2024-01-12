en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Marshall Islands

US Imposes Sanctions on Entities Linked to Global Terrorist Al-Jamal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:06 pm EST
US Imposes Sanctions on Entities Linked to Global Terrorist Al-Jamal

In a recent development, the United States has taken decisive action against entities and vessels associated with Sa’id Ahmad Muhammad Al-Jamal, a globally recognized terrorist. The US has imposed secondary sanctions, as per Executive Orders 13224 and 13886, on these entities for their links to Al-Jamal.

Targeted Entities and Vessels

Among the entities targeted are Cielo Marine Ltd and Global Tech Marine Services Inc. Cielo Marine Ltd, a company established in Hong Kong on May 28, 2023, and Global Tech Marine Services Inc, set up in the Marshall Islands on December 15, 2020, have both been singled out for their connections to Al-Jamal. In addition to these companies, several vessels operating under different flags are also in the crosshairs of these sanctions.

The crude oil tankers FORTUNE GALAXY, MEHLE, and MOLECULE, along with the oil products tanker SINCERE 02, have been identified for their connections to these companies. Consequently, these vessels now face secondary sanctions. Furthermore, an aircraft with the tail number 9H-OKO, a G650 manufactured in 2018 by Emperor Aviation Ltd, has been sanctioned under Executive Order 14024. This order relates to actions undermining the sovereignty of Ukraine by Russia.

Implications of the Sanctions

The issued sanctions are part of a broader strategy to disrupt illicit financial networks that facilitate global terrorism. The assets of the targeted entities and individuals are blocked under these sanctions, and U.S. persons are generally barred from dealing with them. The sanctions aim to halt the financing of Iran’s Quds Force and Yemen’s Houthis, as well as to deter attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

A Response to Global Terrorism and Actions Against Ukraine

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has confirmed that the transfer of ballistic missiles from North Korea to Russia supports Russia’s aggressive war actions, increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people, and undermines the global non-proliferation regime. In response to these actions, the United States has imposed sanctions against Russian entities and an individual involved in the transfer and testing of these missiles.

These sanctions are not only a response to global terrorism but also an effort to protect international peace and security. They reflect the commitment of the US to hold those who undermine the global order accountable for their actions.

0
Marshall Islands
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Marshall Islands

See more
1 day ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
In a harrowing incident that could have turned tragic, the Gambia national football team was subjected to an oxygen crisis aboard their flight to the Africa Cup of Nations. The team, including several players, experienced fainting spells due to an oxygen supply failure, a situation that forced an emergency landing just twenty minutes post-takeoff. Close
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
World Food Programme to Assist Zimbabweans Amid Drought; North Korean Missiles Used in Ukraine
1 week ago
World Food Programme to Assist Zimbabweans Amid Drought; North Korean Missiles Used in Ukraine
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
1 week ago
Bitcoin Dips as Market Awaits SEC Decision on ETF Approval
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
4 days ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
4 days ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
4 days ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Latest Headlines
World News
Obesity Linked to Higher Risk of Incurable Blood Cancer, Study Reveals
6 seconds
Obesity Linked to Higher Risk of Incurable Blood Cancer, Study Reveals
Saudi Defense Ministry Dismisses Rumors, International Concern Over Red Sea Security Grows
58 seconds
Saudi Defense Ministry Dismisses Rumors, International Concern Over Red Sea Security Grows
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
3 mins
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
4 mins
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
4 mins
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
5 mins
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
6 mins
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
6 mins
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
7 mins
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app