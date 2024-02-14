Small Island Nations Lead Charge for $150 Levy on Shipping Emissions to Fight Climate Change

In a bold move to combat climate change, eight small island developing states from the Pacific and Caribbean are calling for a $150 levy on each tonne of greenhouse gas emissions produced by the shipping industry. This latest push comes as the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) gears up for crucial negotiations in 2024 to develop legally binding measures for the 2023 Strategy, aiming for net zero emissions by 2050.

A Unified Front Against Climate Change

The coalition of small island states, including the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Grenada, are advocating for a Global Fuel Standard and have set out a common position on revenue disbursement. This stance prioritizes climate vulnerable states, which are disproportionately affected by the consequences of global warming. The proposed levy represents an increase from the previous call for a $100 per tonne levy in 2019.

ICS: "Pricing Measure Crucial for IMO"

"The IMO must agree on a pricing measure for greenhouse gas emissions," emphasizes Dr. Peter Nuttall, a researcher from the Marshall Islands' transport decarbonisation team. The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) also recognizes the significance of a pricing mechanism, stating that it is crucial for the IMO to establish a global market-based measure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in international shipping.

2024 Negotiations: The Turning Point

With the IMO's 2024 negotiations looming, the focus is on reaching net zero emissions by 2050. The deadline for determining how member countries will meet this objective is set for 2025. As the maritime industry accounts for nearly 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the outcome of these negotiations could have far-reaching implications for the future of our planet.

In the face of escalating climate change, the resolve of these small island developing states serves as a beacon of hope. Their united front against greenhouse gas emissions sends a clear message: collective action is vital in the fight against global warming. By advocating for a higher levy on emissions, these countries are leading the charge in the pursuit of a more sustainable future.

