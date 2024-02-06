Maritime Mystery: Suspicious Fishing Boat From Kuwait Found Near Mumbai Coast

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Mumbai police were caught off guard when they came across a fishing boat acting suspiciously near the city's coast. The boat, which originated from Kuwait, was found lingering near Sassoon Dock, a spot not typically frequented by such vessels. On board were three individuals hailing from Tamil Nadu, who are now under intensive questioning by the authorities.

Unusual Discoveries and Initial Investigation

The Yellow Gate police patrol boat was the first to spot the out-of-place vessel. On closer inspection, they discovered that the vessel had journeyed all the way from the distant Arabian country of Kuwait. The trio on board were promptly taken to the iconic Gateway of India, a key location for maritime inquiries. During the initial questioning, the passengers disclosed that they had been subjected to ill-treatment by an agent in Kuwait, which prompted them to abscond with the boat.

The Mystery Deepens

Despite the trio's claims, the police have not found anything overtly suspicious aboard the vessel. However, the authorities are not taking any chances and have launched a full-scale investigation into the matter. The unique circumstances surrounding why the boat was in the vicinity of Mumbai and the purpose of its journey from Kuwait have raised several questions.

Going Forward

The Mumbai police are now verifying the individuals' claims and conducting further investigation to get to the bottom of this unusual incident. The boat and its passengers find themselves at the center of an investigation that could have far-reaching implications. With every layer that is peeled back, the authorities inch closer to unearthing the full story behind this maritime mystery.