Maricopa Embarks on Comprehensive Pavement Preservation Project

The city of Maricopa, a community known for its dedication to preserving its infrastructure, is embarking on an annual pavement preservation project. The Public Works Department has taken the helm, focusing on crack sealing, fog sealing, re-striping and other vital maintenance measures across various neighborhoods. The roads chosen for this maintenance course are largely dictated by their current state and the urgency to repair.

Pavement Preservation: More than Just Crack Sealing

While crack sealing serves as the primary preventative measure, the project goes beyond. Certain areas will also undergo fog or slurry sealing - an application of a thin layer of asphalt to protect and extend the pavement's life. Also on the agenda is re-striping, a key measure in improving road safety and visibility.

Impact on Residents: Parking and Lane Restrictions

Residents should brace for parking and lane restrictions during the maintenance work. However, in a bid to minimize inconvenience, the city has pledged to provide advance notices to the affected neighborhoods before the commencement of work. This strategy aims to ensure smooth transitions and avoid unexpected disruptions.

The Road Ahead: Fog Sealing and Re-Striping

While the city has kept the list of neighborhoods that have undergone the initial round of crack sealing under wraps, it has hinted at what's to come. These areas will soon witness the application of fog sealing and re-striping. Furthermore, additional neighborhoods in need of repair have been identified and will receive their first round of crack sealing treatment within the current year.

In an interesting development, the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) initiated a pilot program in 2020 to explore concrete surface treatments as an alternative to replacing aged rubberized asphalt overlay. Deemed successful, the program expanded in October 2023, with diamond grinding emerging as a superior alternative in terms of long-term ride quality and life-cycle cost. This innovative solution is projected to save millions in pavement-rehabilitation expenses, creating a path for future freeway improvements and ultimately benefiting Maricopa's residents.