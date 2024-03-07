Margaret Qualley to Star as Amanda Knox in Hulu's New Series on Wrongful Conviction Saga

Margaret Qualley shines in her newest starring role as Amanda Knox in a Hulu limited series based on the true story. Qualley's career continues to soar with standout performances in high-profile projects, including critically acclaimed shows like Maid. The untitled miniseries will shed light on Knox's wrongful conviction for her roommate's murder, with Qualley also serving as an executive producer.

Qualley Has Had a Standout Career So Far

Portraying Amanda Knox will be the latest in a long line of crucial roles for Qualley. The daughter of Andie McDowell, Qualley had a series of small parts in films before becoming widely recognized for her turn in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where she portrayed a member of the infamous Manson family. Her other notable film roles include the aforementioned Poor Things and Drive-Away Dolls, the latter of which Qualley stars in alongside Geraldine Viswanathan. Both films are currently in theaters, with Poor Things being released on Hulu today.

A True Story of Wrongful Conviction

The currently untitled limited series will feature eight one-hour episodes, and is "based on the true story of how Knox was wrongfully convicted for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free," according to a logline of the show from Hulu. Knox rose to worldwide infamy in 2007 after she was convicted of Kercher's murder, and eventually spent nearly four years in an Italian prison for a crime she did not commit. Multiple other documentaries and series have also told Knox's story.

Behind the Scenes

No other casting for the show has been announced. In addition to starring as Knox, Qualley will executive produce the series alongside KJ Steinberg, who created the series and will serve as showrunner. The series comes from 20th Television, and Knox herself will also executive produce alongside her husband Chris Robinson for their Knox Robinson Productions banner. Additional executive producers include Monica Lewinsky and Warren Littlefield, Lisa Harrison, Ann Johnson, and Graham Littlefield of The Littlefield Company.

A release date for the untitled Amanda Knox miniseries has not been set. Qualley's latest project, Drive Away Dolls is in theaters now.